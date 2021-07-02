Brewers run winning streak to 10 games

“That’s why I got traded here, to try to help the team to win more games and thank God that’s been working and we’ve been winning a lot of games,” said Adames, who was acquired in a May 21 deal with Tampa Bay. "I’m happy about that.”

Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two while throwing a career-high 103 pitches. Pittsburgh managed to get a runner on base in all but one inning while Houser was on the mound, but he had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay. Pittsburgh couldn't stop hitting Houser's sinker into the dirt. Houser recorded 13 groundball outs.

Adames figures Houser is trying to keep up with the rest of a pitching staff that is the main reason the Brewers have seized control of the NL Central.

“We have such a great starting pitching,” Adames said. "I don’t even know what to tell you because they’re so nasty when they get on the mound, we know they’re going to do a tremendous performance every time. We’ve gotten used to that.”

The Pirates, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction. Pittsburgh has dropped five straight, scoring all of six runs in the process.

Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-4 with his team-high 15th homer, but the rebuilding Pirates are on pace for a 104-loss season.