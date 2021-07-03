Brewers run winning streak to 10 games with 7-2 win over Pirates

Bryan Reynolds went 2 for 4 with his team-high 15th homer, but the rebuilding Pirates are on pace for a 104-loss season.

JT Brubaker (4-8) has been the team's best starter over the first half, but hasn't won in over a month thanks in part to an offense that's scored more than three runs just twice in his last 12 starts.

The early home runs hurt Brubaker. So did a sharp liner back to the mound by Adames in the sixth. If Brubaker lets it roll by him, it likely goes straight to All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier for a potential double play. Instead, the ball died in the infield and both Adames and Christian Yelich were safe. Two batters later Tyrone Taylor's two-run triple gave Milwaukee a four-run cushion.

“That game’s a 3-0 game or 3-1 game if (Brubaker) keeps his glove down, so I know he’s frustrated about and will learn from it, because that ball is hit right to (Frazier),” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “So we just have to continue, especially with him, to take these learning messages. The one thing about JT is he takes information probably about as well as anybody we have, and we’ll move on from it.”

Trainer’s room