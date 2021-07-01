Brewers roar back from 7-0 first-inning deficit, sweep 3-game series with Cubs

MILWAUKEE — Touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got roughed up for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 Wednesday for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series at American Family Field and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

“Definitely an emotional roller coaster during that game,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “We were not our best today.”

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

The 23-year-old Ashby was charged with seven runs, four of them earned, on four hits and three walks. Of his 39 pitches, only 18 were strikes.

“I can’t really put a finger on it,” Ashby said. “Just sneaky hit after sneaky hit. Then, I couldn’t find the strike zone there at the end. But that’s baseball. I’ve got to lock in, in that situation and make some pitches. I wasn’t able to do that.”