Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom adjusting to major leagues — again

Teams' schedules are limited to their divisional rivals and teams from the corresponding geographical division in interleague play as MLB looks to reduce the amount of traveling this season during the coronavirus pandemic. It won't be uncommon for pitchers to face the same team in back-to-back starts or, multiple times in a span of just a few weeks.

Lindblom, who made his season debut against the Pirates on July 28, had a similar experience while playing in the 10-team Korean League.

"You can look at it in one of two ways," Lindblom said. "You can look at it as they know me a little bit better because this is the second time or you can look at it like I know these guys better because it's the second time I've faced them,

"At the end of the day, execution wins. You go out, you have a game plan and try to execute that game plan but you can't control the result. I just control the preparation and my mindset on the mound. That's what I think is important in a game like this."

Take a break

Ryan Braun and Avisail Garcia were held out of the lineup for the series opener as Counsell looked to get both players some rest.