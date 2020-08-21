Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom adjusting to major leagues — again

By his own admission, Josh Lindblom is still getting re-adjusted to pitching in the major leagues.
The Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander takes the mound Saturday against the host Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. It will be his sixth start of the season, his first in the big leagues since 2017.
Lindblom's story is well known. After compiling a handful of lackluster seasons with the Pirates he tried his luck in the Korean Baseball League and turned himself into a dominant pitcher and winning back-to-back Choi Dong-won Awards — the KBO equivalent to MLB's Cy Young Award — as well as that league's Most Valuable Player.
But just as what worked for him during his first big league stint didn't work in Korea; what made him successful there doesn't automatically mean getting the same results now that he's back in the United States.
"I'm finding out that there are some pitches I used to not throw as much that are playing really, really well here," Lindblom said. "So I'm trying to use those pitches in certain situations. There's some other pitches I'm throwing that I realize I probably need to be throwing more and there's other pitches I probably need to be throwing less."
Some of what has worked has led to some unexpected results, specifically his strikeout total which stands at 28. He struck out a combined 12 batters over his first two starts and eight, tying a career high, in each of his last two.
The strikeouts, though, come with a catch because the same pitches that have led to those numbers have also contributed to an increased number of walks. That's a big reason why he carries a 6.62 ERA and has been unable to get past the fifth inning so far.
"Stuff like that for me is unacceptable and something I've never done" he said. "That's been the frustrating part."
Working on those problems becomes more difficult in a shortened season so Lindblom has had to somewhat alter his between-starts routine. Instead of going into bullpen or flat-ground throwing sessions with the goal of staying sharp or maintaining a feel for a particular pitch, he goes in with a plan of attack and tries to create his own "mini-games" in order to refine specific skills while maintaining a level of competitive intensity.
"The work has to be a little more concentrated in between starts," Lindblom said. "Competing with myself — trying to win counts, trying to win first-pitch strikes, trying to win 1-1 counts. Keeping a tally of that and just kind of increasing the competitive nature of the bullpen (session) so you are getting some level of competitiveness outside of the game as well."
Familiar faces
The Brewers and Pirates are kicking off their second series of the season. The teams played three games in Pittsburgh last month and after this weekend's three-game series, will meet for four more next week in Milwaukee.
Teams' schedules are limited to their divisional rivals and teams from the corresponding geographical division in interleague play as MLB looks to reduce the amount of traveling this season during the coronavirus pandemic. It won't be uncommon for pitchers to face the same team in back-to-back starts or, multiple times in a span of just a few weeks.
Lindblom, who made his season debut against the Pirates on July 28, had a similar experience while playing in the 10-team Korean League.
"You can look at it in one of two ways," Lindblom said. "You can look at it as they know me a little bit better because this is the second time or you can look at it like I know these guys better because it's the second time I've faced them,
"At the end of the day, execution wins. You go out, you have a game plan and try to execute that game plan but you can't control the result. I just control the preparation and my mindset on the mound. That's what I think is important in a game like this."
Take a break
Ryan Braun and Avisail Garcia were held out of the lineup for the series opener as Counsell looked to get both players some rest.
Garcia had been one of the teams best hitters of late, batting .294 (10-for-34) with two home runs, six RBIs and an .881 OPS in nine games before going 0-for4 against the Twins on Thursday night.
He'd also played in all 16 of Milwaukee's games since Lorenzo Cain opted out of the season, while taking over Cain's spot in center field.
"We've asked a lot of him really since we lost Lorenzo and he's been in there every single day," Counsell said. "He's been on a pretty good stretch here and so he just needs a day off. He'll be back in there tomorrow."
Braun has appeared in seven games, batting .207 (6-for-29) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs since returning from the injured list on Aug. 11. His absence Friday night was also due to rest, Counsell said, as the team tries to manage his workload like it has the last few seasons.
"We we're going to have to give Ryan some days off here," Counsell said. "So with the travel day (Thursday) and a left-hander tomorrow, it just made today the day."
On deck
The pitching assignments for Saturday afternoon's contest are a rematch of the Pirates' 8-6 victory on July 28 at PNC Park. Lindblom struck out five while allowing two runs over 3⅔ innings before leaving the game with a cramping issue. Pirates left-hander Derek Holland also allowed two runs and struck out five in the contest while covering 5— innings.
