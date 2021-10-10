Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta embraces pressure of first postseason start

But during his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 18, Peralta swung awkwardly while striking out during the third inning. Something already seemed off as Peralta had allowed three runs on five hits in two innings, and the 25-year-old landed on the injured list with right shoulder irritation a day later.

"I wasn't sure what was going to happen," Peralta said Sunday. "I asked him, don't put me on the IL. Let's see how it's going to go."

Peralta hasn't looked quite the same in five starts since returning. He has a 4.70 ERA during that stretch and opponents have batted .236 against him while striking out 31 times over 23 innings. He last pitched on Sept. 26.

His best start during that late-season stretch came on Sept. 14, when he allowed two hits and struck out nine over six shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers. But he allowed seven earned runs in 11⅓ innings in his next two outings and Counsell opted to skip his final regular-season turn in the rotation to rest him for the postseason.

"I was feeling really good the whole season," Peralta said. "But when September came, I was feeling good enough for pitching and all that, strong, but my body was getting a little tired."