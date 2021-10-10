Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta embraces pressure of first postseason start

ATLANTA — He played coy for awhile, suggesting some "creativity" could be in the works. But ultimately, manager Craig Counsell announced what most had long suspected: that right-hander Freddy Peralta would start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS at Truist Park.
Counsell waited until the team arrived in Atlanta before making the announcement. And while Peralta seemed like the logical option all along, the fact that he warmed up in the bullpen Friday during the late innings of Milwaukee's Game 1 victory — and Counsell's reluctance to make an announcement after the Brewers' loss in Game 2 — left a slim possibility of a surprise starter Monday.
Turns out, Counsell had this planned all along.
"This was the plan from probably July," he said Sunday during a post-workout media session at Truist Park.
The Braves will counter with right-hander Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58 ERA).
Peralta has more than earned the opportunity for his first career postseason start. In 28 appearances — all but one of which were starts — he went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA and struck out 195 batters over 144⅓ innings.
Peralta's best work came in his first 22 starts, when he compiled a 2.26 ERA that, at the time, was among the best in baseball.
But during his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 18, Peralta swung awkwardly while striking out during the third inning. Something already seemed off as Peralta had allowed three runs on five hits in two innings, and the 25-year-old landed on the injured list with right shoulder irritation a day later.
"I wasn't sure what was going to happen," Peralta said Sunday. "I asked him, don't put me on the IL. Let's see how it's going to go."
Peralta hasn't looked quite the same in five starts since returning. He has a 4.70 ERA during that stretch and opponents have batted .236 against him while striking out 31 times over 23 innings. He last pitched on Sept. 26.
His best start during that late-season stretch came on Sept. 14, when he allowed two hits and struck out nine over six shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers. But he allowed seven earned runs in 11⅓ innings in his next two outings and Counsell opted to skip his final regular-season turn in the rotation to rest him for the postseason.
"I was feeling really good the whole season," Peralta said. "But when September came, I was feeling good enough for pitching and all that, strong, but my body was getting a little tired."
The fatigue wasn't a surprise considering Peralta had never pitched more than 85 innings in a major league season and threw only 29 during the 60-game schedule in 2020. Managing the jump in workload had been a primary focus for Counsell, and the large lead in the NL Central, along with Milwaukee's pitching depth, made it easy to give Peralta a breather.
"I think he's in a good place," Counsell said. "Our point kind of going to the end of the season was to make Freddy fresh going into this, anticipating that — we're hoping he has probably five starts left, something of that nature. And getting him fresh for hopefully running five starts in October."
Peralta's long layoff factored into Counsell's decision to have him start preparing for a possible relief appearance Friday. He'd continued his throwing program and thrown to hitters during live batting practice sessions during Milwaukee's four-day layoff ahead of the NLDS.
"I didn't throw a lot, but it was good enough," Peralta said. "I was ready to go in there (Friday)."
A loss in Game 3 would push the Brewers to the brink of elimination in the best-of-5 series. Not only does Peralta understand what's at stake, he embraces the pressure.
"It's going to be a great experience," Peralta said. "I always dream about these kind of moments because I grew up watching these kind of games. It's great to know that I will be pitching one of those games."