Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes continues bounce-back season

"We’ve got (11) games left and we’re a game out of second place," Burnes said. "The most important thing is to win as many baseball games as we can and hopefully sneak our way into the postseason, and go from there."

Welcome back

Bench coach Pat Murphy returned to the team Friday after spending the past few weeks at home in Arizona recovering from a minor heart attack he suffered during a workout at Miller Park in early August.

Murphy, 61, said he wasn't aware of how serious the situation was until he arrived at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where doctors inserted a stent into a blocked artery.

"I probably still don't know the magnitude of what it could mean (in the future)," Murphy said. "I've just (chosen) to be grateful and to not worry about how close it was, live a little healthier."

Well-regarded for his clubhouse personality as well as his baseball acumen, Murphy said he followed every game on television or radio during his absence, and stayed in regular contact with the players and the coaching staff.

"They were great," Murphy said. "Everybody here ... they really make you feel like a family."