Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff gets expected call to start Opening Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Earlier this week, Brandon Woodruff was talking with his wife about the oblique strain the put his breakout season on hold a year ago.

When the anniversary of that injury rolls around Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander won’t have much time to mark the occasion. Instead, he’ll be preparing for his first start of the long-awaited 2020 season and the first Opening Day start of his young career.

Manager Craig Counsell announced Woodruff as his starter when the team kicks off the season next Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, making official a decision that had long been expected.

“It’s a huge honor,” Woodruff said Friday after the announcement. “It’s something you can always say you’ve done. It’s something they can’t take away from you, like pitching in an All-Star Game. It’s a huge honor. I’m grateful to be the Opening Day starter and I’m just excited to get going.”

Woodruff earned his first All-Star appearance last season, landing on the National League squad when teammate Josh Hader had to pull out of the game due to a back issue. Woodruff had put together an impressive resume by that point, shaking off a slow start (1-1, 6.00 ERA through his first three starts) to go 10-3 with a 3.67 ERA when he got his invitation to the All-Star Game.