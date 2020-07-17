Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff gets call to start Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Earlier this week, Brandon Woodruff was talking with his wife about the oblique strain the put his breakout season on hold a year ago.
When the anniversary of that injury rolls around Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander won't have much time to mark the occasion. Instead, he'll be preparing for his first start of the long-awaited 2020 season and the first Opening Day start of his young career.
Manager Craig Counsell announced Woodruff as his starter when the team kicks off the season next Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, making official a decision that had long been expected.
"It's a huge honor," Woodruff said Friday after the announcement. "It's something you can always say you've done. It's something they can't take away from you, like pitching in an All-Star Game. It's a huge honor. I'm grateful to be the Opening Day starter and I'm just excited to get going."
Woodruff earned his first All-Star appearance last season, landing on the National League squad when teammate Josh Hader had to pull out of the game due to a back issue. Woodruff had put together an impressive resume by that point, shaking off a slow start (1-1, 6.00 ERA through his first three starts) to go 10-3 with a 3.67 ERA when he got his invitation to the All-Star Game.
He started his second half strong, holding the Atlanta Braves to just one run while striking out seven over 6⅔ innings, but couldn't get out of the fourth inning his next time out thanks to the strained oblique.
The Brewers placed him on the injured list a day later. He made a pair of scoreless, two-inning starts over the final two weeks of the regular season then was named the starter against Washington in the wild card game.
Woodruff held the Nationals to a run on a pair of hits while striking out three over four innings. The Brewers ultimately lost in heartbreaking fashion but when they reported to Phoenix to open spring training, Woodruff was ready to go.
Baseball's COVID-19 shutdown put his plans on hold but when the Brewers returned to Milwaukee for summer camp, Woodruff looked every bit the ace — especially when he struck out Christian Yelich three times in a scrimmage.
"He’s gone through this not always perfect path, but actually a pretty good one if you even it out, just gradual path to this place, and he’s ready to keep going," Counsell said. "I think it’s likely to be the first of many."
No curses
Not only are the Brewers counting on Woodruff to get them off to a strong start, they're also hoping he can buck what's been a trend of bad luck for their Opening Day starts over the years.
Last season, Jhoulys Chacin got the honor after a spectacular showing in 2018 but he never got going and was ultimately released. Chase Anderson (2018), Junior Guerra (2017), Wily Peralta (2016) and Kyle Lohse (2015) all endured frustrating seasons after making the first start of the season.
That recent history led Counsell to joke about possibly doing "something" creative with the role this season. Considering his track record of liberal use of pitchers and combined with an expanded roster, it wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility. But Counsell brushed that notion aside Friday, admitting his comments were little more than a ruse at the expense of reporters.
"Brandon Woodruff has been the Opening Day starter since early October," Counsell said.
Anderson goes second
Brett Anderson is slated to start the second game of the season but that assignment could change depending on whether the blister on his left index finger heals in time.
Anderson was pulled from the Brewers' intrasquad scrimmage after two innings Wednesday as a precautionary measure. The team planned to hold him back from throwing through the weekend and will re-evaluate him Monday.
Should Anderson be unable to make that start, the Brewers will have plenty of replacement options but losing the veteran left-hander, who signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee last December, would be a bit of a blow at the start of a short season.
"Losing anybody at this point, it matters," Counsell said. "It’s one of your guys that you were counting on. We’ll adjust, but if Brett’s not able to go, it’s definitely a loss at the start so we’re hoping Brett is able to go."
Around the horn
The Brewers will get a day off Saturday before returning to the field Sunday afternoon. They'll wrap up their series of scrimmages Tuesday before heading to Chicago on Wednesday for an exhibition against the White Sox. ... Yelich recorded his first hit of intrasquad play as the Blue team earned its first victory of the Blue & Gold series, 8-2. The Gold team leads the series 3-1 but under Counsell's modified scoring system, the Blue team has a 6-5 lead based on innings differential. ... Reliever Corey Knebel ended a strong inning by striking out Logan Morrison with a 94 mph fastball. ... Outfielder Ben Gamel continued his strong camp with a double off J.P. Feyereisen.
