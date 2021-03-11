Brewers relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off

"There's a lot of defensive stalwarts out there - guys who have won Gold Gloves, guys who have the potential to win Gold Gloves," Bradley said. "And I think that can only benefit our team, the pitchers, and we can kind of feed off that."

The Brewers' major weakness last year was offense. Milwaukee ranked 27th among 30 major league teams in runs per game.

But the Brewers didn't field particularly well, either. Milwaukee was 23rd among all MLB teams in defensive runs saved, according to The Fielding Bible.

"We weren't a good enough defensive team last year," president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "Part of that improvement needed to come through some personnel change, and part of it needs to come from players who were here last year having better defensive years. And then part of how the offseason unfolded, the best opportunities for us to improve our team largely revolved around defensive-oriented players."