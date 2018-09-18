The Milwaukee Brewers announced a two-year player development contract on Tuesday with Class AAA San Antonio Missions in the Pacific Coast League.
The Brewers will be working with the same Class AAA club as the franchise is transferring from Colorado Springs, the current home of the Brewers' Class AAA affiliate. It was announced last year that the Colorado Springs franchise would be relocating to San Antonio, but many baseball insiders expected the Texas Rangers to be affiliated with the Missions.
"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Elmore Sports Group and relocate our AAA team to San Antonio," Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. "San Antonio provides one of the premier minor league markets in the country and offers our players a quality player development environment."
The Missions, who are joining the Pacific Coast League after playing in the Class AA Texas League, play their home games at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, which opened in April 1994.
"We are very excited to be working with the Milwaukee Brewers,” Missions president Burl Yarbrough said in a statement. “With our promotion to the AAA Pacific Coast League, they will be terrific partners as we begin a new era of Missions baseball in 2019."
According to Yarbrough, members of the Brewers' front office were in San Antonio recently to tour the facility and discuss possible renovations.
"After meeting with them and seeing their excitement for San Antonio, we feel the Brewers were the best fit for us," Yarbrough said. "The Brewers have one of the top farm systems in baseball and we look forward to helping them put many more players into Major League Baseball."
The deal is the second time the Brewers have had a player development contract with the franchise. San Antonio was the Brewers' Class AA affiliate in 1972.