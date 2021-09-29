Brewers reliever Devin Williams to miss playoffs with broken hand after punching wall

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their biggest weapons when the Major League Baseball playoffs get underway next week.
Right-handed reliever Devin Williams fractured his hand while punching a wall Sunday night while out celebrating the Brewers' clinching of the NL Central Division title and was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday while the team prepared to take on the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Williams said the incident was self-inflicted, the result of having "a few drinks."
"After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks and on my way home I was a little frustrated, upset, and I punched a wall," Williams said. "That's how it happened.
"I'm pretty upset with myself. There's no one to blame but me. I feel like I've let the team down, the coaching staff, the fans, everyone. I know how big a role that I play on this team and there's a lot of people counting on me.
"I guess all I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it and don't make that same mistake in the future."
Williams said he didn't realize how severely he injured himself until Tuesday, when he attempted to go through his usual pre-game throwing routine. When he was unable to do that, he alerted the team's medical staff and an X-ray revealed the fracture.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said doctors determined that Williams' injury will require surgery which is "likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season."
Prior to speaking to the media, Williams addressed his teammates inside Milwaukee's clubhouse at Busch Stadium.
"I expressed my apologies and they said they've got my back," Williams said.
Losing Williams is a huge blow to the Brewers, who are headed to the playoffs for a forth consecutive season thanks in large part to Williams' work in a set-up role ahead of closer Josh Hader.
Appearing in 58 games, Williams went 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA with 87 strikeouts and a 1.185 WHIP over 54 innings while also recording the first three saves of his big-league career. His last appearance came Sunday, when he worked a scoreless eighth in Milwaukee's 8-4 victory over the Mets that clinched the NL Central title.
