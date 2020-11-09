Brewers reliever Devin Williams surprised by NL Rookie of the Year award

"It also shows how good of a (bullpen) we have if I can win both of these awards and I'm not even good enough to be our closer," said Williams, who was named the National League's Reliever of the Year last month. "I don't think saves are the be-all end-all. If I come up in the seventh inning and I go through one through five, I think that can be pretty valuable as well."

Being named the league's rookie of the year has extra meaning for Williams because of the award's namesake: Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier in 1947. Both Williams and Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis, who was named the American League Rookie of the Year Monday night, are Black, marking the first time both awards went to African-American players since 1984.

Williams hopes that their accomplishments will help inspire a new generation of young players as the game works on becoming more diverse.

"Representation is always important," Williams said. "One of the No. 1 things that I've always said is you need someone who looks like you to show you that it's possible. Growing up, I had Derek Jeter and other bi-racial and other Black players who just kind of opened the door to that possibility for me. When you don't see anyone who looks like you, it doesn't feel like it's attainable in a way."