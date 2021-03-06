Brewers reliever Devin Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery

The return of Hader and Williams offers the Brewers reason for optimism. Their contrasting styles should give opposing hitters all kinds of problems in the late innings.

“He’s obviously left-handed,” Williams said. “I’m right-handed. He’s throwing from almost a sidearm angle whereas I’m a little more conventional. But as far as pitching goes, we’re not similar at all and I think that’s a good thing because the hitters have to adjust.”

Williams’ challenge will be trying to live up to what he accomplished as a rookie, particularly as hitters learn from what he did against them a year ago.

“I think the league hasn’t adapted yet,” pitching coach Chris Hook said. “I think we’re going to have to be aware of how the league adapts and be cognizant that that might happen, and then be ready for those changes when we need to make them.”

Williams wants to build off what he did last year and help the Brewers earn another postseason berth so he can get a taste of that playoff experience that eluded him last year.