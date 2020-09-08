Brewers reliever Corey Knebel seeks big finish as he returns from the injured list

DETROIT — Corey Knebel returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers' series opener against the Detroit Tigers.
The right-hander had been sidelined since Aug. 20, when he was placed on the IL with a strained right hamstring that manager Craig Counsell thought might have contributed to the 9.45 ERA and 2.25 WHIP Knebel compiled in his nine appearances.
"The hope is that getting his legs back under him, having his legs firing on all cylinders, and just having a little more time with his arm that he can have a good last couple of weeks," Counsell said. "We'll have to ease him back into it a little bit, but that's still a reasonable hope for us that he can be a big factor the last couple of weeks."
After taking some time to let the hamstring heal, Knebel reported to the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton for a rehab assignment. He pitched twice last week before joining the Brewers' taxi squad for their weekend series in Cleveland, where he threw a bullpen session in front of Counsell and the coaching staff.
"That was encouraging," Counsell said. "We feel we're in good shape."
Knebel missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery and was expected to spend the first month of the 2020 season rehabbing in the minor leagues before joining the Brewers.
Baseball's hiatus changed those plans and while the delayed start to the season made it possible for Knebel to fully recover physically in time for Opening Day, it also kept him from getting back on the mound to work himself back into game shape and refine any flaws with his mechanics.
Instead, that work came on big league mounds in meaningful game action, so any problems that Knebel was dealing with were revealed in real time, with real consequences.
For Knebel, those problems stemmed back to the rehab process when he developed what he described as "bad habits" with his delivery. Specifically, Knebel realized he was throwing across his body too much, an issue that was exacerbated by the hamstring issue.
"You could see my leg going further and further away and throwing more and more across my body," Knebel said. "We worked on straightening out my line delivery-wise, and doing that helped me with throwing strikes. The straighter line helped me get back on target and not throw across my body as much."
Knebel finds himself in a similar situation to the one he was in two years ago. Unable to duplicate the performance that made him an All-Star in 2017, the Brewers sent Knebel down to Class AAA in August 2018 to work on things in a lower-pressure atmosphere.
He came back at the beginning of September and became an asset at the back-end of Milwaukee's bullpen, going 2-0 in 16 scoreless appearances with 33 strikeouts in 16⅓ innings as the Brewers rode a stellar September to the NL Central Division title.
Returning to a team that sits on the cusp of a postseason berth with three weeks to play, Knebel is hoping that history can repeat itself, both for himself and the Brewers.
"I have to go in and get outs," Knebel said. "That's it. Throw strikes, get outs and call it a day. Hopefully, I can finish these last three weeks of the regular season strong and we'll see what we can do in the postseason."
Garcia returns
Outfielder Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after sitting out the series in Cleveland with a sore left hamstring, which likely stemmed from a sprained ankle that held him out of games a week earlier.
With another day off on Thursday and Ryan Braun back in the rotation, Counsell is hopeful Garcia will be as close to full strength for the stretch run.
"We'e definitely going to need those guys to produce," Counsell said. "We're going to have nine guys hitting, they're all going to basically get the same number of at-bats, so we have nine guys out there every day and if you're going to create a consistent offense, they're going to have to take turns producing. Avi is one of the guys we're going to need to produce."
Smoak released
Justin Smoak cleared waivers and was released, making the veteran first baseman a free agent.
Milwaukee designated Smoak for assignment on Sept. 3 after he batted .186 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a .642 OPS in 33 games.
By releasing Smoak, the Brewers must pay the prorated portion of the one-year $5 million contract he signed last September as well as the $1 million buyout of a $5.5 million club option for next season.
On deck
Corbin Burnes (2-0, 2.35 ERA) has been spectacular since moving back into the Brewers' rotation, allowing no earned runs in his past 12 innings. He'll try to extend that streak Wednesday against the Tigers, who plan to send left-hander Matthew Boyd (1-5, 6.64) to the mound. Boyd recorded quality starts in his past two outings and has struck out 29 batters over his past four.
