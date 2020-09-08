Brewers reliever Corey Knebel seeks big finish as he returns from the injured list

Baseball's hiatus changed those plans and while the delayed start to the season made it possible for Knebel to fully recover physically in time for Opening Day, it also kept him from getting back on the mound to work himself back into game shape and refine any flaws with his mechanics.

Instead, that work came on big league mounds in meaningful game action, so any problems that Knebel was dealing with were revealed in real time, with real consequences.

For Knebel, those problems stemmed back to the rehab process when he developed what he described as "bad habits" with his delivery. Specifically, Knebel realized he was throwing across his body too much, an issue that was exacerbated by the hamstring issue.

"You could see my leg going further and further away and throwing more and more across my body," Knebel said. "We worked on straightening out my line delivery-wise, and doing that helped me with throwing strikes. The straighter line helped me get back on target and not throw across my body as much."

Knebel finds himself in a similar situation to the one he was in two years ago. Unable to duplicate the performance that made him an All-Star in 2017, the Brewers sent Knebel down to Class AAA in August 2018 to work on things in a lower-pressure atmosphere.