MILWAUKEE — Corey Knebel had figured this day was coming for five years. But that didn’t make it any easier for him to pull the plug on his 2019 season before it even started.
Knebel, the probable closer for the Milwaukee Brewers, said Friday that he had decided to undergo Tommy John surgery on his damaged right UCL and will miss all of the season. His other option was to try rest and rehab, but that left open the possibility of missing two seasons.
“It was tough,” Knebel said. “I’ve had the information now for a week. I couldn’t just decide right away. It sucked that it was my decision. I hated that. I really wish a doctor would have told me, ‘Here’s what we’re doing.’ The fact is, everyone was saying the same thing but it was up to me. That’s what made it tough.
“But I’ve got to do what’s right for me, as much as I want to pitch. I definitely want to. It’s going to be tough to just watch, but I’ll be out there with them every day.”
Knebel is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles with noted specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache performing. He had visited ElAttrache recently, along with Texas Rangers team physician Keith Meister, who treated Knebel when he originally suffered the partial UCL tear in 2014.
At that time Knebel went the rest and rehab route, but he recalled Meister told him then he would likely need the surgery someday.
“It was Dr. Meister who said, ‘There’s a chance that you’re probably going to have it. I can’t tell you when, and I can’t tell you if you do. There’s a good chance you will. But you could be one of the lucky guys that don’t ever have to have it,’” Knebel said. “Hearing it, it could be two months, two years or never. In my head I thought, ‘Two years, it’s probably going to happen.’ Well, it’s been five years now.
“Five great years with it. It felt good. I pitched through it and got where I am today.”
Knebel was acquired by the Brewers in 2015 as part of the trade for Yovani Gallardo and emerged as one of the top closers in the National League in 2017 when he recorded 39 saves. He struggled early last year but came on strong down the stretch as the Brewers won the NL Central Division.
The loss of Knebel is just one of three major blows to the Brewers’ prized bullpen. Right-hander Bobby Wahl, acquired during the offseason from the New York Mets, also was lost for the season with a knee injury and Jeremy Jeffress, another closer candidate, is in the early phases of coming back from shoulder soreness that sidelined him in spring training. He is at least several weeks away from returning.
General manager David Stearns said he’s comfortable with the team’s current bullpen options but admitted the depth is being put to the test early.
“We build for depth. I don’t know that anyone anticipates losing two prominent relief pitchers for the entire season before Opening Day,” Stearns said. “That’s what we’ve got. We’ll make the most of it. We’ll be able to recover and we’ll go from here.”
What about All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who remains an unsigned free agent with ambitious contract demands?
“I’m not going to talk about any specific player,” Stearns said. “Clearly, if there are players out there that are going to make us better, we’re going to investigate it. But I’m not going to go into it any more than that.”
Who needs normal?
After all the pomp and circumstance of Opening Day, Game 2 often is perceived as the start of the real season, as everyone settles into a more normal routine. That’s a welcome thing for many, but manager Craig Counsell isn’t necessarily among them.
“I think (Thursday) was a lot of fun,” Counsell said, referring to the Brewers’ highlight reel victory. “We’ll take that day. That’s why we play in the playoffs, because we don’t like normalcy. It’s fun. I think we all enjoy days like yesterday and atmospheres like yesterday. Now the real season starts, I guess is what I’d say.”