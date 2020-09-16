Brewers reliever Corey Knebel appears to be back on track

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Brewers' offense, specifically Christian Yelich's 3-for-3 performance, drew most of the attention after Tuesday night's 18-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, but reliever Corey Knebel appeared to be back on track, too, striking out six over two scoreless innings in his third appearance since returning from the injured list earlier this month.

"There’s no question he’s going in the right direction," manager Craig Counsell said. "I think that’s what we’re seeing right now."

After missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander had gotten off to a rocky start in 2020. He'd posted a 9.45 ERA through his first nine appearances and had struck out seven over 6⅔ innings.

The Brewers placed him on the injured list with a strained hamstring on Aug. 20 and after getting some rehab work at the alternate training site in Appleton, Knebel returned to the Brewers on Sept. 8.

Since then, he's allowed one run over four innings covering three appearances and most notably, his fastball velocity has crept back up to normal levels including 95 and 96 mph Tuesday.

"It was going to take a while to get it back," Knebel said. "Now, it’s starting to look more fluid and feel a lot better."