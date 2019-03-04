An injury that rarely happens to pitchers has scuttled Milwaukee Brewers reliever Bobby Wahl’s season.
Two days after Wahl injured his right knee throwing a pitch against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander was diagnosed Sunday with a torn ACL.
“Look, we got a piece of our depth chipped away,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Wahl, who was acquired in a January trade with the Mets in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton. “There’s no question. Bobby was going to pitch in the big leagues this year.”
Wahl, who turns 27 this month, might not have made the Opening Day roster, but was one of several optionable relievers expected to contribute. Wahl has averaged 14.5 strikeouts per nine innings in parts of three Class AAA seasons but has been dogged by injuries in recent years with the Athletics and Mets — including thoracic outlet surgery in 2017 and a season-ending right hamstring injury in 2018.
Major League Baseball keeps data on injuries and Wahl’s was only the third known instance of a player tearing the ACL in his drive leg while throwing a pitch.
Yelich goes deep
Christian Yelich hit his first home run of 2019 and also hit a double in the Brewers’ 11-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in Phoenix. The outfielder is 4-for-7 in Cactus League play.
Josh Hader and Corey Knebel made their Cactus League debuts with a scoreless inning apiece, but Jeremy Jeffress is still awaiting game action.
“JJ’s got some shoulder soreness that we’re just going to be cautious with,” Counsell said. “We’re pushing him back. ... It’s really just day to day. I don’t anticipate it being long term.”
Hader struck out the side in the seventh inning while touching 98 mph on the radar gun.