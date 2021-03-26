 Skip to main content
Brewers release pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, Brad Boxberger
Brewers release pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, Brad Boxberger

PHOENIX — Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann won't be in Milwaukee when the Brewers open their regular season next Thursday against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.

The veteran right-handers, in camp as non-roster invitees on minor league deals, were released Friday morning after declining $100,000 retention bonuses to remain in the organization. By requesting their release, Boxberger and Zimmermann are free to look for opportunities with other teams but could still return to the Brewers on new minor league deals.

"We’re hoping and working toward re-signing them to minor league contacts, and hopefully having them go to our alternate training site and contribute for us at some point during the season," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “I think both of them have had positive experiences here in camp and I think both of them feel good about the organization. I’m hopeful (they return) but we’ll leave it at that.”

Boxberger, 32, went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and struck out 11 over 10 innings in eight Cactus League appearances. A former All-Star who posted a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances last season for the Miami Marlins, Boxberger was viewed as a veteran option for a bullpen laden with young talent.

Those young pitchers ultimately pushed Boxberger out of the picture. Right-handers Drew Rasmussen (3.24 ERA, 5 appearances) and J.P. Feyereisen (1.04 ERA, 8 appearances) and left-hander Angel Perdomo (zero runs in 5⅓ innings) have performed well. Right-handers Justin Topa (15.43 ERA) and Eric Yardley (6.75 ERA) have struggled at times but based on their performances last season and the fact that they're on the 40-man roster moved them ahead of Boxberger.

All of those pitchers have minor league options, which is an important factor since the Brewers plan to make frequent roster changes to help preserve health and depth.

"We’ve got a lot of guys who are throwing the ball well," Stearns said. "We have guys who threw the ball well for us last year. And so putting that all together and thinking through various ways we can construct our roster for those first couple days of the season, we just didn’t have a spot at this point."

The Brewers were transitioning Zimmermann, 34, into a multi-inning relief role, similar to how they've used Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta in the past and how they'll use Josh Lindblom to start the season. It's been a work in progress for Zimmermann, who's started all but two of his 277 career appearances. After a few rocky outings to start Cactus League play, he settled in a bit and produced back-to-back scoreless efforts in his last two outings.

"I think he proved that (he could handle the role) over the course of camp here and began to feel better as we got toward the end of camp," Stearns said. "We’ll keep working on that one as well and hopefully we can keep both those guys part of the organization."

On the field

Keston Hiura hit his fourth home run of spring in the first inning, and Freddy Peralta struck out eight in the Brewers’ 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Peralta allowed five runs, including a two-run home run to Zack Collins, but didn’t walk a batter during his 5⅓-inning stint.

"He’s doing a nice job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Obviously, you don’t want to give up runs but he’s in a good place, doing it the right way.

Peralta finished his spring with 23 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings.

"I threw the ball really well,” Peralta said. “I feel great on the mound. I’m doing what I want to do and it feels great. All of my pitches are working well. It feels really good.”

Peralta also picked up his first hit, reaching on a one-out single in the fifth. Base hits by Luis Urias and Hiura moved Peralta to third and he scored when Will Carter was called for a balk.

Jose Abreau’s two-run single in the sixth brought Peralta’s day to an end. Yardley took over and served up a two-run home run to Yoan Moncada to give Chicago a 6-2 lead.

After Topa allowed an unearned run in the ninth, Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with a triple to center. He scored on Jace Peterson's double to left.

From the infirmary

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. appeared on Fox Sports Wisconsin's broadcast and said he felt "amazing" after going through a full workout earlier in the day. Bradley had been dealing with a sore wrist but was expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the Royals.

Between the injury and his late signing, Bradley has made six Cactus League appearances expects, He expects to be ready for Opening Day, though the team has not completely ruled out the possibility of Bradley starting the season on the injured list.

"We’re hopeful and I’d say optimistic that he’s going to be good to go for Opening Day," Stearns said. "We need to see how these next couple of days go, how he feels, how many at bats we really can realistically get him over the next half week and then go from there. I’d say optimistic, but we haven’t made a full decision yet.”

On deck

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for one last spring turn Saturday when the Brewers face Brad Keller (1-1, 5.79) and the Royals in Surprise, Arizona. Woodruff allowed two runs on five hits, including a home run, while striking out four in six innings against Cleveland his last time out. He's struck out six batters in 10 innings.

Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

