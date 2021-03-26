Brewers release pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, Brad Boxberger

PHOENIX — Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann won't be in Milwaukee when the Brewers open their regular season next Thursday against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.
The veteran right-handers, in camp as non-roster invitees on minor league deals, were released Friday morning after declining $100,000 retention bonuses to remain in the organization. By requesting their release, Boxberger and Zimmermann are free to look for opportunities with other teams but could still return to the Brewers on new minor league deals.
"We’re hoping and working toward re-signing them to minor league contacts, and hopefully having them go to our alternate training site and contribute for us at some point during the season," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “I think both of them have had positive experiences here in camp and I think both of them feel good about the organization. I’m hopeful (they return) but we’ll leave it at that.”
Boxberger, 32, went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and struck out 11 over 10 innings in eight Cactus League appearances. A former All-Star who posted a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances last season for the Miami Marlins, Boxberger was viewed as a veteran option for a bullpen laden with young talent.
Those young pitchers ultimately pushed Boxberger out of the picture. Right-handers Drew Rasmussen (3.24 ERA, 5 appearances) and J.P. Feyereisen (1.04 ERA, 8 appearances) and left-hander Angel Perdomo (zero runs in 5⅓ innings) have performed well. Right-handers Justin Topa (15.43 ERA) and Eric Yardley (6.75 ERA) have struggled at times but based on their performances last season and the fact that they're on the 40-man roster moved them ahead of Boxberger.
All of those pitchers have minor league options, which is an important factor since the Brewers plan to make frequent roster changes to help preserve health and depth.
"We’ve got a lot of guys who are throwing the ball well," Stearns said. "We have guys who threw the ball well for us last year. And so putting that all together and thinking through various ways we can construct our roster for those first couple days of the season, we just didn’t have a spot at this point."
The Brewers were transitioning Zimmermann, 34, into a multi-inning relief role, similar to how they've used Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta in the past and how they'll use Josh Lindblom to start the season. It's been a work in progress for Zimmermann, who's started all but two of his 277 career appearances. After a few rocky outings to start Cactus League play, he settled in a bit and produced back-to-back scoreless efforts in his last two outings.
"I think he proved that (he could handle the role) over the course of camp here and began to feel better as we got toward the end of camp," Stearns said. "We’ll keep working on that one as well and hopefully we can keep both those guys part of the organization."
On the field
Keston Hiura hit his fourth home run of spring in the first inning, and Freddy Peralta struck out eight in the Brewers’ 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Peralta allowed five runs, including a two-run home run to Zack Collins, but didn’t walk a batter during his 5⅓-inning stint.
"He’s doing a nice job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Obviously, you don’t want to give up runs but he’s in a good place, doing it the right way.
Peralta finished his spring with 23 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings.
"I threw the ball really well,” Peralta said. “I feel great on the mound. I’m doing what I want to do and it feels great. All of my pitches are working well. It feels really good.”
Peralta also picked up his first hit, reaching on a one-out single in the fifth. Base hits by Luis Urias and Hiura moved Peralta to third and he scored when Will Carter was called for a balk.
Jose Abreau’s two-run single in the sixth brought Peralta’s day to an end. Yardley took over and served up a two-run home run to Yoan Moncada to give Chicago a 6-2 lead.
After Topa allowed an unearned run in the ninth, Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with a triple to center. He scored on Jace Peterson's double to left.
From the infirmary
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. appeared on Fox Sports Wisconsin's broadcast and said he felt "amazing" after going through a full workout earlier in the day. Bradley had been dealing with a sore wrist but was expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Between the injury and his late signing, Bradley has made six Cactus League appearances expects, He expects to be ready for Opening Day, though the team has not completely ruled out the possibility of Bradley starting the season on the injured list.
"We’re hopeful and I’d say optimistic that he’s going to be good to go for Opening Day," Stearns said. "We need to see how these next couple of days go, how he feels, how many at bats we really can realistically get him over the next half week and then go from there. I’d say optimistic, but we haven’t made a full decision yet.”
On deck
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for one last spring turn Saturday when the Brewers face Brad Keller (1-1, 5.79) and the Royals in Surprise, Arizona. Woodruff allowed two runs on five hits, including a home run, while striking out four in six innings against Cleveland his last time out. He's struck out six batters in 10 innings.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.