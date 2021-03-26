Brewers release pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, Brad Boxberger

All of those pitchers have minor league options, which is an important factor since the Brewers plan to make frequent roster changes to help preserve health and depth.

"We’ve got a lot of guys who are throwing the ball well," Stearns said. "We have guys who threw the ball well for us last year. And so putting that all together and thinking through various ways we can construct our roster for those first couple days of the season, we just didn’t have a spot at this point."

The Brewers were transitioning Zimmermann, 34, into a multi-inning relief role, similar to how they've used Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta in the past and how they'll use Josh Lindblom to start the season. It's been a work in progress for Zimmermann, who's started all but two of his 277 career appearances. After a few rocky outings to start Cactus League play, he settled in a bit and produced back-to-back scoreless efforts in his last two outings.

"I think he proved that (he could handle the role) over the course of camp here and began to feel better as we got toward the end of camp," Stearns said. "We’ll keep working on that one as well and hopefully we can keep both those guys part of the organization."

On the field