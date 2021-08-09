Brewers reinstate reliever Hunter Strickland from COVID protocols; Monday's game against Cubs rained out

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen, depleted by COVID-19 over the past two weeks, returned one of its core arms on Monday and was on the verge of getting back another after Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins both cleared the medical tests necessary to be considered for reinstatement from the injured list.
Strickland was reinstated for Monday’s rained-out series opener at Wrigley Field and Cousins is eligible beginning Tuesday, according to the rules established for the COVID-related IL. Both pitchers tested positive for the coronavirus in quick succession while the Brewers were in Atlanta at the end of July, part of a spate of positive tests over an 11-day period that saw nine players land on the IL.
Now, the Brewers are starting to get players back, beginning with Jace Peterson and Christian Yelich prior to Strickland and, tentatively, Cousins. All-Star closer Josh Hader would be next as early as Thursday, followed by Eric Lauer as early as Friday.
All of the Brewers players who have tested positive for COVID-19 during this stretch reported very mild symptoms or no symptoms, the club has said.
Asked whether a third straight day with no COVID-19 positives gave him hope the Brewers were through the worst of their roster crisis, manager Craig Counsell replied: “I don't think we're ever going to say we're good. I think this teaches you not to say that.”
Coincidentally, Strickland is a Georgia native, which allowed him and Cousins to spend their quarantine period at Strickland’s home. Since it is his offseason training base, the property is outfitted with all of the infrastructure the pitchers needed to maintain their throwing program.
“They're in good shape. They're in a good spot,” Counsell said. “For Strickland, he said it wasn't a good thing [to come down with COVID-19] but for when it happened; it was about as good as it can be because he was at home and it's where he spends his winter preparing so it was all set up for him to do that.”
Strickland struck out 34 strikeouts in 37⅔ innings with a 3.11 ERA this season. Cousins has not allowed an earned run in 14⅓ innings.
With Strickland back to active duty, the Brewers returned left-hander Blaine Hardy to Class AAA Nashville.
Prospect promotions
It was moving day in the Brewers’ minor league system, with 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick’s jump from the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Low-A Carolina headlining an extensive list of promotions.
Frelick, an outfielder out of Boston College, and first baseman Wes Clarke, another selection from the most recent draft, were promoted from the ACL to Carolina. Infielder/catcher Zavier Warren and outfielder Joey Wiemer, the Brewers’ third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2020, were promoted from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin. And outfielder Korry Howell, infielder/catcher Thomas Dillard and outfielder Jesus Lujano were promoted from Wisconsin to Class AA Biloxi. All of those players will be active with their new teams on Tuesday.
“Sal was able to get some at-bats under his belt and ensure that he was game ready after the break from the college season,” Brewers farm director Tom Flanagan said. “We felt he was ready for the next step, and he will join Carolina. Our staff felt he looked really good in Arizona and was ready for a new challenge with the Mudcats.”
Frelick and Wiemer are carrying particularly hot bats. In his first four professional games since signing with the Brewers for $4 million, Frelick went 7-for-15 with four runs scored, a double, a triple, four RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases. Weimer was named Low-A East Player of the Week on Monday after hitting a league-best .583 (14-for-24) with a .630 on-base percentage, 1.280 slugging percentage, 1.838 OPS, four home runs and 12 RBIs. The homers included a walk-off blast on Aug. 5, a two-homer night — including a grand slam — on Aug. 6, and another walk-off homer on Aug. 7.
“Joey really capped his time in Carolina with a huge week,” Flanagan said. “He has played very well, and the walk-off home runs this week were a perfect way for him to wrap up his time there.”
Last call
Outfielder Hedbert Perez — the Brewers' No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline — was named the ACL Player of the Week. His signature game was on Aug. 5, when Perez went 5-for-6 with two doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and seven RBIs. In 18 games for the “Brewers Gold” team in the ACL, Perez is 25-for-73 (.342) with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs.
• While Frelick and 2021 third-round draft pick Alex Binelas have started their pro careers, supplemental first-round pick Tyler Black is playing a waiting game while hitting and working out in Phoenix. Black is from Canada, and the U.S. government must issue a new work visa before he can play in a game. Seventh-round pick Tristan Peters is in the same situation, Flanagan said.