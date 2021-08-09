Brewers reinstate reliever Hunter Strickland from COVID protocols; Monday's game against Cubs rained out

Coincidentally, Strickland is a Georgia native, which allowed him and Cousins to spend their quarantine period at Strickland’s home. Since it is his offseason training base, the property is outfitted with all of the infrastructure the pitchers needed to maintain their throwing program.

“They're in good shape. They're in a good spot,” Counsell said. “For Strickland, he said it wasn't a good thing [to come down with COVID-19] but for when it happened; it was about as good as it can be because he was at home and it's where he spends his winter preparing so it was all set up for him to do that.”

Strickland struck out 34 strikeouts in 37⅔ innings with a 3.11 ERA this season. Cousins has not allowed an earned run in 14⅓ innings.

With Strickland back to active duty, the Brewers returned left-hander Blaine Hardy to Class AAA Nashville.

Prospect promotions

It was moving day in the Brewers’ minor league system, with 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick’s jump from the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Low-A Carolina headlining an extensive list of promotions.