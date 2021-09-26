Brewers recognize Ryan Braun's achievements during retirement ceremony at home finale

His last games in a Brewers uniform were played in empty stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing both him from showing his appreciation for years of support and fans from showing their appreciation for 14 years of thrills, which included four playoff appearances, six All-Star appearances, countless walk-off home runs and more home runs than any other player in franchise history.

"It was a weird year last year for all of us," Braun said. "I think that was one of the toughest things for me, not having the opportunity to play in front of our fans or any fans and not having an opportunity to play in front of my friends and family. To have an opportunity in front of the biggest crowd of the year, a sellout crowd, to experience this energy and atmosphere the way that it should be."

The day focused primarily on Braun's highlights, namely the home runs he hit to clinch postseason appearances in 2008 and 2011, but Braun also addressed the low point of his career, his 2013 suspension for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal.

"Certainly (my career) was not perfect but I am at peace with that," Braun said. "If I had the opportunity to do things differently, I absolutely would but I don't have that chance. So the goal is just to continue to grow from those things, learn from those things and continue to evolve as a human being."