Brewers recall outfielder Tyrone Taylor and pitcher Phil Bickford

Garcia returns

Outfielde Avisail Garcia was back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park after seeing limited action over the weekend because of an ankle injury he suffered Friday night and tweaked during a pinch-hit appearance on Saturday.

"Going into yesterday Avi was feeling better," Counsell said. "We thought if we could get him off his feet for the most part yesterday that we'd be in good shape and hopefully have this behind us."

After showing signs of overcoming a slow start at the plate, Garcia fell back into a slump over the week and was batting .138 (4-for-29) with eight strikeouts in eight games before his injury.

Welcome to the family

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff became a father Monday night when his wife, Joni, gave birth to a girl, Kyler Alise, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Woodruff was placed on baseball's paternity list and traveled to Mississippi after starting on Sunday, when gave up four runs over five innings in the Brewers' 5-1 loss to the Pirates. He's expected to return to the team later this week.

From the infirmary