Brewers recall outfielder Tyrone Taylor and pitcher Phil Bickford

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers shuffled their roster for a second straight day Tuesday, calling up outfielder Tyrone Taylor and right-handed pitcher Phil Bickford from the team's alternate training camp in Appleton.
Taylor, 26, was Milwaukee's second-round pick in the 2012 MLB draft and is in the big leagues for the second time in his career. He earned his first call-up last September and appeared in 15 games, going 4-for-10 with two doubles and an RBI. A wrist injury that required surgery kept him sidelined throughout spring training but he spent baseball's pandemic hiatus rehabbing at the team's Phoenix complex and had fully recovered when summer camp opened.
"Having to do my rehab was kind of a blessing for me because I did get to go into the complex to do my rehab stuff," Taylor said. "I could do my workouts and do all my hitting three times a week, so that was clutch for me."
Taylor opened the season in Appleton and has earned rave reviews from the coaching staff there for his performance, work ethic and enthusiasm.
"Tyrone Taylor has been the best position player there, really, since day one," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It's been almost universal from players and staff that this is the guy who has just done a heck of a job the entire six weeks they've been there."
Bickford, 25, gets his first major league call-up four years after he came to Milwaukee as the centerpiece of a deadline trade that sent left-hander Will Smith to the San Francisco Giants, who selected Bickford with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft.
He was the Giants' No. 3 prospect at the time of the trade but his path to the majors was delayed when he was suspended 50 games for violating baseball's drug policy then suffered a broken hand during spring training in 2017.
As unpleasant as those experiences were, Bickford said they helped him get to Milwaukee.
"There’s definitely times where a lot of players go through stuff in their career that they don’t necessarily want to go through," Bickford said. "When I learned to turn the negatives into positives and to learn from it, it helped me a lot in making me who I am today.”
Bickford spent the last two seasons at Class A Carolina, where he went 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA in 41 appearances, including a 3-0 mark and 2.48 ERA in 20 appearances with 53 strikeouts in 32 innings last season. He opened eyes in Cactus League play, using a fastball that averaged around 93 mph, to strike out seven batters over 3⅔ scoreless innings.
"Phil getting called up is a great success," Counsell said. "This is a really cool day for a lot of people in our player development world — coaches, trainers, a lot of guys played a part in this."
Taylor's opportunity comes after Milwaukee placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the bereavement list. Bickford replaces right-hander Trey Supak, who was called up a day earlier to provide length behind Brent Suter but did not pitch in Milwaukee's 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, was returned to Appleton.
Garcia returns
Outfielde Avisail Garcia was back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park after seeing limited action over the weekend because of an ankle injury he suffered Friday night and tweaked during a pinch-hit appearance on Saturday.
"Going into yesterday Avi was feeling better," Counsell said. "We thought if we could get him off his feet for the most part yesterday that we'd be in good shape and hopefully have this behind us."
After showing signs of overcoming a slow start at the plate, Garcia fell back into a slump over the week and was batting .138 (4-for-29) with eight strikeouts in eight games before his injury.
Welcome to the family
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff became a father Monday night when his wife, Joni, gave birth to a girl, Kyler Alise, in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Woodruff was placed on baseball's paternity list and traveled to Mississippi after starting on Sunday, when gave up four runs over five innings in the Brewers' 5-1 loss to the Pirates. He's expected to return to the team later this week.
From the infirmary
Outfielder Ryan Braun is still day-to-day while dealing with tightness in his lower back. Counsell said that it got worse during the game Monday night and Braun reported some improvement Tuesday but would need "a little more time to get him back to where he can really let it go in the batter's box." ... Right-hander Bobby Wahl has been sidelined recently after suffering an arm injury in Appleton about two weeks ago. Counsell wasn't sure if Wahl would return before the end of the season. ... Right-hander Ray Black has been doing well in his rehab program and could be ready to return not long after he's eligible to come off the injured list on Sept. 4. Black suffered a strained rotator cuff in summer camp and has yet to pitch this season.
On deck
The Brewers wrap up their season-long, 10-game home stand Wednesday evening when right-hander Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.36 ERA) faces off against Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97). Houser is winless over his last four starts, posting a 6.43 ERA during that stretch, and allowed four runs over four innings against the Reds his last time out. Turnbull, who held the Cubs scoreless over 5⅔ innings in his last outing, struck out seven Brewers over 5⅓ innings in his final start of the 2018 season.
