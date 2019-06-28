Second baseman Keston Hiura and utility infielder Tyler Saladino have been recalled by the Brewers from AAA San Antonio, infielders Hernan Perez and Travis Shaw were sent down, and pitcher Jimmy Nelson was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The moves involving the first four players were first reported by Robert Murray of The Athletic in a series of tweets.
Nelson was placed on the IL, retroactive to Wednesday, with fluid on his pitching elbow.
Nelson made his way back to the major leagues earlier this month after major surgery on his right shoulder, which he injured diving into first base in September 2017.
Hiura, who hit .281 with five home runs in 17 games with the Brewers earlier this season, is reportedly on his way back from Class AAA San Antonio, where he hit .329 with a 1.088 OPS.
Perez, a popular clubhouse figure who had the third-longest tenure on the team, was designated for assignment and Shaw was optioned to San Antonio.
Hiura originally was called up earlier this season when Shaw went on the IL with a wrist injury.
The rookie second baseman also struck out 23 times in his first 17 major league games while Shaw rehabbed.
Shaw was recalled and Hiura sent back down to AAA on June 3.
Milwaukee general manager David Stearns said when Hiura was sent down on June 3 that it was time for Shaw "to come back" but he was impressed by Hiura.
"I think we saw a player who can really hit. He has hit throughout his entire life, his amateur career and professional career, and he carried that over to the major league level," Stearns said. "We saw more or less what we expected to see from him."