Brewers ready for next challenge after making baseball history with losing record entering playoffs

MILWAUKEE — In making franchise history with a third consecutive postseason appearance, the Milwaukee Brewers also made baseball history, becoming one of the first two teams to make the playoffs with a losing record.
The Brewers and Houston Astros both advanced to the postseason with 29-31 records and a .483 winning percentage, the lowest for a postseason qualifier since the 2005 San Diego Padres went 82-80 (.506) to win the NL West.
The 1981 Royals went 50-53 overall but made the playoffs by going 30-23 in the second half of a strike-shortened season.
Critics of baseball's expanded playoff format for 2020 point to the Brewers' and Astros' record to support their arguments but after officially qualifying for the eight-team National League field Sunday, nobody in Milwaukee saw any reason to apologize for the situation.
"Honestly, with everything going on, I never thought about (the Brewers' record)," manager Craig Counsell said Sunday after the team lost to the Cardinals but advanced to a third consecutive postseason thanks to a loss by the San Francisco Giants. "The record is kind of irrelevant, for me. Our job was to get in (the playoffs) and we did that.
"You can slice it any way you want it, but that's special."
The reward for claiming the final National League berth is a three-game Wild Card series against the top-seeded Dodgers, who rolled to an eighth consecutive NL West championship and finished with an MLB-best 43-17 record.
For the Brewers, who got to the .500 mark on nine separate occasions but lost their next game each and every time, the prospect of facing a team that has lost just one series all season is just another challenge in a year that has been full of them.
First, of course, there was the abrupt and sudden shutdown during spring training that led to months of uncertainty about whether or not there would even be a 2020 season. Then, a three-week ramp-up to a 60-game regular season that presented its own set of challenges with a geographically-limited schedule, rigorous testing, health and safety protocols and social-distancing requirements.
Along the way, the Brewers also dealt with an early-season series against the Cardinals that was wiped out because of a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the decision by Lorenzo Cain to opt-out of the remainder of the season, any number of underwhelming individual performances and front-office decisions that led to the sudden departure of teammates, the prospect of having to face the top-seeded Dodgers in a short series to open the postseason doesn't have the Brewers shaking in their sliding shorts.
"As long as you get in, you have a chance," outfielder Christian Yelich said. "This probably wasn't the prettiest of ways we've gotten in over the past three years but hey, we got in. We got invited to the dance."
Yelich had perhaps the most disappointing season of anyone on Milwaukee's roster. The 2018 NL Most Valuable Player and two-time league batting champion signed a massive, multi-year contract extension just before the league shut down in March but struggled during a series of intra-squad games during summer camp and never got going during the regular season.
In 58 games, Yelich slashed .205/.356/.430 with 12 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .786 OPS. With runners in scoring position, he hit just .132 (5-for-28) with two home runs and nine RBIs. Those numbers were a key factor in the Brewers' record but now, Yelich gets to wipe the slate clean and start fresh.
"Sometimes it doesn't go your way," Yelich said. You never know when it's going to change for you ... we got a new season. We have an 0-0 record and everybody's slate is wiped clean. Now, it's what you can do with the opportunity that we've earned.
"We have a big challenge ahead of us, but it's going to be a lot of fun."
The series is a rematch of the 2018 NL Championship series, which ended with the Dodgers claiming the pennant with a 5-1 victory in Game 7 at Miller Park. A lot has changed for both teams in the two years since but the loss left a sour taste in the Brewers' mouths, and while the circumstances are different this time, the chance to bring the Dodgers' season to a disappointing end only adds to the motivation.
"The Dodgers are a tough team," Yelich said. "It's not going to be an easy series by any means but all you can ask for is a chance."
