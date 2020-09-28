Brewers ready for next challenge after making baseball history with losing record entering playoffs

"As long as you get in, you have a chance," outfielder Christian Yelich said. "This probably wasn't the prettiest of ways we've gotten in over the past three years but hey, we got in. We got invited to the dance."

Yelich had perhaps the most disappointing season of anyone on Milwaukee's roster. The 2018 NL Most Valuable Player and two-time league batting champion signed a massive, multi-year contract extension just before the league shut down in March but struggled during a series of intra-squad games during summer camp and never got going during the regular season.

In 58 games, Yelich slashed .205/.356/.430 with 12 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .786 OPS. With runners in scoring position, he hit just .132 (5-for-28) with two home runs and nine RBIs. Those numbers were a key factor in the Brewers' record but now, Yelich gets to wipe the slate clean and start fresh.

"Sometimes it doesn't go your way," Yelich said. You never know when it's going to change for you ... we got a new season. We have an 0-0 record and everybody's slate is wiped clean. Now, it's what you can do with the opportunity that we've earned.

"We have a big challenge ahead of us, but it's going to be a lot of fun."