Brewers reach 3-year, $9.125 million deal with pitcher Josh Lindblom

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers finally found themselves a starting pitcher.

According to multiple reports, the Brewers reached agreement Wednesday night on a three-year, $9.125 million contract with right-hander Josh Lindblom, the reigning most valuable player of the Korean Baseball Organization and the two-time defending winner of that league's equivalent of the Cy Young Award for best pitcher.

Lindblom, 32, spent the past five years in South Korea where he was 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA. He was 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA over the past two seasons with the Doosan Bears.

Originally a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008, Lindblom made his debut in 2011 and posted a 4.10 ERA in 114 appearances, including six starts, over parts of the next five seasons for the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Oakland A's and Pittsburgh Pirates.

With the Brewers, Lindblom joins a rotation that currently includes right-handers Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser, and Eric Lauer, a left-hander acquired last month as part of a trade with San Diego that brought infielder Luis Urias to Milwaukee.

Lindblom's signing marks the second time Milwaukee general manager David Stearns has turned to a KBO star to give the Brewers a boost.

Stearns brought in first baseman Eric Thames from Korea in November 2016, a year after he'd won the league's MVP award. Thames went on hit 31 home runs in his first big league action since 2012 and slashed .241/.343/.504 with 72 home runs, 161 RBIs and an .848 OPS in 383 games over three seasons before the Brewers declined his option for 2020.

