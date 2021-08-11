Brewers rally twice to sweep rain-delayed doubleheader from Cubs

CHICAGO — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The nightcap was delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.
The NL Central leaders are a major league-best 36-19 on the road.
Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which has dropped six straight.
In the opener, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in Milwaukee’s 4-2 win. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep.
In the nightcap, the Brewers strung together hits to take command after Wisdom led off the fourth with an opposite-field homer to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
Urías led off the fifth with a double and scored one out later on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. García then pinch hit and walked to put runners on first and second.
Left-hander Kyle Ryan came on to replace Dan Winkler (1-3) and advanced the runners a base with a wild pitch. Christian Yelich then put Milwaukee on top with an RBI groundout. After Adamas was walked intentionally, Omar Narváez hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.
Right-hander Jake Jewell replaced Ryan and gave up consecutive run-scoring singles to Eduardo Escobar, Rowdy Tellez and Urías to make it 6-1.
In the first game, Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5⅓ innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two on a sweltering afternoon.
“I thought Freddy pitched really well,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “The conditions were difficult. He probably ran out of gas in a spot he usually doesn’t because of the heat.”
Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams struck out Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to end it.
Frank Schwindel had an RBI double and Rafael Ortega added three hits for Chicago in the opener.
Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings during his first career start. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. Following a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, the 26-year-old was sent to Class AAA Iowa to stretch out as a starter. He was recalled before the game.
“It felt good to be back at Wrigley,” Steele said. “I made a few mistakes and they took advantage. I think I did all right. It’s something to build on.”
Trailing 1-0, Adames led off the fourth with his 21st homer. After Escobar doubled, García stroked a 457-foot blast to center to make it 3-1. It was García’s 20th homer, tying his career high from 2019.
“I’m thinking small,” he said. “I’m not trying to hit homers. I’m thinking the middle of the field and not trying to do too much.”
Roster moves
The Brewers activated right-hander Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 injured list before the doubleheader and designated right-hander Sal Romano for assignment.
To make room for Steele on the roster, the Cubs optioned Ryan to Iowa. Ryan was then recalled for the second game as the 27th man. Chicago also activated right-hander Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) before the nightcap and optioned right-hander Trevor Megill to Iowa.
Up next
RHP Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.39 ERA) pitches for the Brewers. Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.35 ERA) looks to snap out of a prolonged funk Wednesday night in the third game of the series. Arrieta is 0-4 with a 9.62 ERA in his last seven starts.
Make or break: What to watch as the Brewers try to build on their NL Central lead
THINNED BULLPEN
Prior to Saturday, when Avisail Garcia misplayed a fly ball that would have been the final out of the game, the Brewers were 52-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning. Josh Hader (above) has been a big reason for that success, converting all but one of his 23 save opportunities while holding opposing batters to a paltry .135 batting average.
Hader, though, remains unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on Milwaukee's bullpen over the last two weeks. Along with Hader, right-handers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland have all been sidelined after testing positive for the virus, leaving manager Craig Counsell with limited late-inning options.
Their absences were especially noticeable over the weekend, when the Brewers blew late leads in each of their three games against the Giants.
Brent Suter, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger have been reliable all season and will handle the bulk of the workload until the rest return but newcomers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, acquired at the trade deadline, haven't had much success so far. Milwaukee brought back former fan favorite John Axford to fill in but the right-hander injured his elbow; then the Brewers claimed twice-released Sal Romano off waivers hoping to provide some much-needed depth.
ROTATION SHAKEUP
The virus' spread hasn't been limited to the relief corps. Two starters, left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Adrian Houser, were added to the IL over the last week leaving two big holes in a starting rotation that has been the backbone of Milwaukee's success this season.
Because of that, right-hander Freddy Peralta (above) will start the series opener in Chicago Monday — his first outing of the season coming on the traditional five days' rest — but starters for the rest of the series have yet to be announced.
Milwaukee will likely have to look to the minor leagues for at least one of the games against the Cubs. Left-hander Aaron Ashby is the most likely candidate, despite a nightmarish big-league debut earlier this year when he allowed seven first-inning runs.
Considering the issues facing the bullpen, the last thing the Brewers need right now are short, ineffective starts.
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Milwaukee's closest challenger in the NL Central, Cincinnati, has been playing very good baseball since the All-Star break but hadn't been able to gain any ground on Milwaukee until this weekend.
While the Brewers dropped two of three to the Giants, the Reds swept Pittsburgh to trim Milwaukee's lead to five games in the division and move 2 1/2 games back of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.
After facing Cleveland in a make-up game Monday, the Reds travel to Atlanta for three games against a Braves team trying to play its way back into the playoff picture, followed by three games in Philadelphia, where they'll face the NL East-leading Phillies before returning home for three against the Cubs.
It's worth noting, too, that the Reds are in a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off. They won't get a break until Aug. 23, the day before opening a three-game series in Milwaukee.
Unlike the Reds, the Brewers' schedule features teams who are, for the most part, out of the postseason hunt.
The Cubs moved into rebuilding mode with a flurry of deadline deals that sent their most recognizable talents to contenders and are setting their sights on the future, while the Pirates have been mired in the NL Central cellar since the start of the season and the Cardinals have essentially been in limbo for weeks, flirting with the .500 mark.
That doesn't mean things will be easy for the Brewers, who know firsthand just how dangerous a young team with no expectations can be for teams seemingly destined for the postseason.
Add the familiarity of divisional rivalries into the mix and this trip has the makings of a make-or-break stretch for Milwaukee.