Brewers rally twice to sweep rain-delayed doubleheader from Cubs

CHICAGO — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The nightcap was delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.

The NL Central leaders are a major league-best 36-19 on the road.

Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which has dropped six straight.

In the opener, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in Milwaukee’s 4-2 win. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep.

In the nightcap, the Brewers strung together hits to take command after Wisdom led off the fourth with an opposite-field homer to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Urías led off the fifth with a double and scored one out later on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. García then pinch hit and walked to put runners on first and second.