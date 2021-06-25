Brewers rally to beat Rockies in 11 innings

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700 — Milwaukee began the season at 25% and upped it to 50% on May 15.

With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Piña took a turn at third, but then changed his mind as right fielder Charlie Blackmon fired back to the infield.

Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases and manager Bud Black came out for a pitching change. Yency Almonte took over to face Hiura, who started the game batting .127.

Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line. Pina slid home headfirst to score, then ran to join his teammates mobbing Hiura.

Hiura hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the seventh.