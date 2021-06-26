Brewers rally to beat Rockies in 11 innings on Re-Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700 — Milwaukee began the season at 25% and upped it to 50% on May 15.

“Willy’s had a lot of big moments already,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of the shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay on May 21 with reliever Trevor Richards. “It’s been six weeks probably and I lose track of all the big moments he’s had already.”

With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1) for his third hit of the game. Piña took a turn at third, but then changed his mind as right fielder Charlie Blackmon fired back to the infield.

Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases, bringing out Rockies manager Bud Black for a pitching change. Yency Almonte took over to face Hiura, who began the day batting .127.