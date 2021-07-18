Brewers rally to beat Reds in 11 innings, extend NL Central lead

Jandel Gustave (1-0), the sixth Milwaukee reliever, pitched the last two innings for the win.

“There no question there’s a lot on the line," Bell said. "It is tough to take loses, but we have no choice but to approach this the way we do — with toughness.”

Willy Adames had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. That’s after he had three hits and four RBIs in the Brewers’ 11-6 win on Friday night.

Since joining the team on May 22 in a trade with Tampa Bay, the 25-year-old shortstop leads the Brewers in hits (56), doubles (16), extra-base hits (26) and total bases. The team has gone 34-16 since his arrival.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, in his first action of the season after coming off the injured list with a shoulder strain, pitched the eighth inning for the Reds without giving up a run and played two outfield positions.

But he injured a hamstring while scoring as the automatic runner in the 10th inning and likely will miss some more time. Bell said he'll know more Sunday.

Trainer's room