Brewers' rally snuffed out as Cardinals win 10th straight

MILWAUKEE — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night at American Family Field.
The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4½ back.
Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9½ games.
The Brewers are 2-5 in their last seven games, scoring a total of eight runs in the five losses.
Jake Woodford (3-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Cardinals moved closer to the longest winning streak in franchise history, 14 games set in 1935.
“We’ve had a quiet week and I think we’re going to have a big (offensive) night one of these nights,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re gonna put a really big number on the board and we’re going to bust out of it.
“We didn’t do it tonight, but it’s coming. I believe that, our guys believe that.”
Avisail Garcia singled to open the Milwaukee ninth and Lorenzo Cain grounded into a forceout — originally ruled a double play, the call was reversed by replay.
After Luis Urias walked, Cain took third on a flyout. Christian Yelich was intentionally walked and Cabrera struck out Reyes for his 11th save.
St. Louis scored a run in the first without a hit off Brandon Woodruff (9-10) and added a run in the eighth on Tommy Edman’s RBI single.
The Brewers scored once in the eighth off Luis Garcia when pinch hitter Daniel Vogelbach walked, Kolten Wong doubled and Willy Adames followed with a sacrifice fly.
Woodford allowed just two singles in five innings, striking out five and walking one. Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera each followed with a hitless inning.
After the first-inning run, Woodruff allowed a pair of third-inning singles in six innings, striking out 10 and walking two.
“He was really good tonight. His fastball was really good, the offspeed was crisp, the changeup was good,” Counsell said of Woodruff. “He had kind of everything working and thought he threw the ball exceptionally well.”
Edman generated a run for the Cardinals in the first. He worked a nine-pitch walk to lead off, stole second, took third on a groundout and scored on Tyler O’Neill’s sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals made it 2-0 in the eighth when pinch hitter Lars Nootbaar walked with one out, stole second and scored on Edman’s second hit of the game.
Trainer’s room
Cardinals: Right-hander Jack Flaherty, on the 10-day IL since Aug. 25 with a right shoulder strain, threw about 15 pitches to teammates in a simulated game. “He looked like Jack. So we’ll see how he recovers and we’ll evaluate what the next step is,” manager Mike Schildt said.
Brewers: Left-hander Brett Anderson, on the IL since Sept. 2 after being struck in the pitching shoulder by a line drive, is scheduled to be activated and start Wednesday’s game against St. Louis. … Cain was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Cain came out of Saturday’s game with a sore groin after crashing into the wall on a sensational catch. Cain pinch hit in the seventh and remained in center field.
Two moves
Outfielder Tyrone Taylor was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Right-handre Miguel Sanchez was optioned to Class AAA Nashville.
Pablo Reyes strikes out with bases loaded to end the game.