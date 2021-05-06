Brewers' rally falls short after Phillies' 5-run first inning

“I focus only on the target. That’s it,” he said.

Former Brewers reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1) tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win.

Gregorius’ slam off Freddy Peralta (3-1) highlighted a five-run first inning, and six pitchers preserved the win. Gregorius has three grand slams in 86 career games with the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single in the first, and Peralta allowed five runs over the first five batters.

But the Brewers rallied on another chilly, windy night at Citizens Bank Park. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single in the third inning that was almost more, but a replay review overturned a safe call at the plate. More than 10,000 fans cheered each time a replay showed Daniel Vogelbach was out on center fielder Odubel Herrera’s throw, and a brief review took the run off the board.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” Counsell said of the review. “It’s out of our hands at that point.”

Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.