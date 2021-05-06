 Skip to main content
Brewers' rally falls short after Phillies' 5-run first inning
BREWERS

PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Milwaukee has lost four straight, including the past three in Philadelphia.

“I think our guys are doing a good job. We’ve fallen a little short, unfortunately,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “When you’re not at full strength, I think everybody else has to just pick it up. These are not bad games; we’re just not quite doing enough. So, you end up a little bit short.”

Enyel De Los Santos — on the lineup card for this one — left two runners stranded to end the eighth. José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Alvarado said he has never tried to throw at a batter.

“I focus only on the target. That’s it,” he said.

Former Brewers reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1) tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win.

Gregorius’ slam off Freddy Peralta (3-1) highlighted a five-run first inning, and six pitchers preserved the win. Gregorius has three grand slams in 86 career games with the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single in the first, and Peralta allowed five runs over the first five batters.

But the Brewers rallied on another chilly, windy night at Citizens Bank Park. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single in the third inning that was almost more, but a replay review overturned a safe call at the plate. More than 10,000 fans cheered each time a replay showed Daniel Vogelbach was out on center fielder Odubel Herrera’s throw, and a brief review took the run off the board.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” Counsell said of the review. “It’s out of our hands at that point.”

Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.

Anderson, who was 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in four seasons with the Brewers from 2016-19, departed after 4⅓ innings. Matt Moore — the fourth Phillies pitcher — tossed a scoreless seventh in his first appearance since April 17 after going on the COVID-19 injured list.

Vaccinations at 85%

The Brewers have joined the list of Major League Baseball teams to have at least 85% of players, coaches and Tier 1 employees vaccinated.

MLB announced before the season it would relax pandemic-related protocols for teams that reached that 85% threshold for vaccination. One of the major changes for teams that reach the vaccination mark is they are no longer required to wear masks in the dugout.

“There are some smaller things, but that’s the big one for us that comes with the 85%,” Counsell said. “I think it’s a nice little perk now that we get to enjoy and feel a little bit more normal in the dugout.”

Trainer’s room

Brewers: Infielder Mark Mathias, who hasn’t played all season after getting hurt in the spring, tweeted he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. ... Infielder Daniel Robertson (concussion) is close to a return.

Phillies: Outfielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore left wrist. ... Second baseman Jean Segura (right quadriceps) singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice on a rehab assignment for Lehigh Valley.

Up next

The Phillies send right-hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.49 ERA) to the mound against Milwaukee righty Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.80) on Thursday. Woodruff has allowed only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

