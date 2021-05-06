Brewers' rally falls short after Phillies' 5-run first inning

PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.
The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Milwaukee has lost four straight, including the past three in Philadelphia.
“I think our guys are doing a good job. We’ve fallen a little short, unfortunately,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “When you’re not at full strength, I think everybody else has to just pick it up. These are not bad games; we’re just not quite doing enough. So, you end up a little bit short.”
Enyel De Los Santos — on the lineup card for this one — left two runners stranded to end the eighth. José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Alvarado said he has never tried to throw at a batter.
“I focus only on the target. That’s it,” he said.
Former Brewers reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1) tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win.
Gregorius’ slam off Freddy Peralta (3-1) highlighted a five-run first inning, and six pitchers preserved the win. Gregorius has three grand slams in 86 career games with the Phillies.
Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single in the first, and Peralta allowed five runs over the first five batters.
But the Brewers rallied on another chilly, windy night at Citizens Bank Park. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single in the third inning that was almost more, but a replay review overturned a safe call at the plate. More than 10,000 fans cheered each time a replay showed Daniel Vogelbach was out on center fielder Odubel Herrera’s throw, and a brief review took the run off the board.
“There’s nothing you can do about it,” Counsell said of the review. “It’s out of our hands at that point.”
Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.
Anderson, who was 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in four seasons with the Brewers from 2016-19, departed after 4⅓ innings. Matt Moore — the fourth Phillies pitcher — tossed a scoreless seventh in his first appearance since April 17 after going on the COVID-19 injured list.
Vaccinations at 85%
The Brewers have joined the list of Major League Baseball teams to have at least 85% of players, coaches and Tier 1 employees vaccinated.
MLB announced before the season it would relax pandemic-related protocols for teams that reached that 85% threshold for vaccination. One of the major changes for teams that reach the vaccination mark is they are no longer required to wear masks in the dugout.
“There are some smaller things, but that’s the big one for us that comes with the 85%,” Counsell said. “I think it’s a nice little perk now that we get to enjoy and feel a little bit more normal in the dugout.”
Trainer’s room
Brewers: Infielder Mark Mathias, who hasn’t played all season after getting hurt in the spring, tweeted he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. ... Infielder Daniel Robertson (concussion) is close to a return.
Phillies: Outfielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore left wrist. ... Second baseman Jean Segura (right quadriceps) singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice on a rehab assignment for Lehigh Valley.
Up next
The Phillies send right-hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.49 ERA) to the mound against Milwaukee righty Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.80) on Thursday. Woodruff has allowed only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies.
Early returns: 5 things we've learned about the Brewers over the first month of the season
DEPTH MATTERS
Each and every year, president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell are peppered with questions about a perceived surplus or logjam at one position or another and each and every time they're asked, both remind the intrepid reporters asking those questions that it is a long season, injuries happen and depth is a key to success for any team.
In the future, Stearns and Counsell can respond to those questions by referencing April 2021.
Since April 10, when second baseman Kolten Wong (above) went on the injured list with a strained oblique, the Brewers have put 10 players on the IL — including starting outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, both of their starting catchers and two starting pitchers.
As a result, all but one of the players on Milwaukee's 40-man roster have been used so far this season.
"We talk about depth all the time," Stearns said. "We didn't anticipate needing to go through this many layers of depth this early. It's given a number of guys some really great opportunities and through all of their credits, they've taken advantage of them."
STARTERS ARE REALLY, REALLY GOOD
Anyone who's watched the team this year already knows this, but Milwaukee's rotation has been so good so far that it's worth repeating. Prior to Sunday, when Alec Bettinger's MLB debut (above) turned into a nightmare with a five-run first inning, the Brewers' starters combined for a 2.57 ERA, second only to the San Francisco Giants in all of baseball. After Bettinger's 11-run performance, Milwaukee's rotation still owns a 3.18, the fifth-best mark in the NL and sixth in MLB.
"Every guy that's in this in this rotation is bringing something and it's fun to watch just from a pitching standpoint," closer Josh Hader said. "It's impressive to see how they attack these lineups, especially going around lineups three times in a row. I know as a starter that's not an easy thing to do and they make it look easy."
OFFENSE IS REALLY, REALLY BAD — BUT EFFECTIVE
On the other end of the spectrum, Milwaukee's offense is still a concern. The Brewers are last in the National League with a .217 batting average and .301 on-base percentage. Their 35 home runs are good for sixth in the NL and help boost their slugging percentage to .373 (11th/NL), while their .674 OPS ranks 13th.
Among qualified players (3.1 plate appearances per team games played), Avisail Garcia (above) is Milwaukee's leading hitter with a .222 average, just ahead of Travis Shaw, who's batting .220 but is among the league leaders in RBIs (21) and has a team-leading five home runs so far.
Still, the Brewers' bats have come through in big moments more often than not, and thanks to the pitchers' efforts, the offense hasn't had to put together too many big innings in order to dig out of a hole.
"We just keep doing it every night, finding ways to get it done," Shaw said. "Seems like however many runs we need, we score that exact amount every single night, whether it's one, whether it's five, six, whatever it is, we'll get it. We've been getting just enough to win."
THINGS AREN'T AS BAD AS THEY SEEM
Even with the injuries, the slumps, roster shuffles and their blow-up loss Sunday, the Brewers still woke up Monday atop the National League Central Division, a game up on second-place St. Louis and 3 1/2 ahead of the third-place Reds.
"You take three out of four from the Dodgers and you have to consider that a good series, for sure," Counsell said. "Guys continue to step up. It's going to take more than 26 (players) — I think we've made that pretty clear — and I think we're in that mode right now. It's a good place to be. We continue to pitch very well and I think that's going to continue to serve us well."
THIS TEAM COULD BE FOR REAL
No doubt, there is still way too much baseball left. A lot can happen between now and September and there's plenty of teams in franchise history that saw strong April starts wiped out by May swoons, but that the Brewers have been able to navigate this challenging stretch without losing ground while taking care of business against their divisional rivals is encouraging.
Cain and Yelich are expected to return at some point during the road trip. Manny Piña is eligible to return this weekend and Corbin Burnes (above) could return at some point this month, too.
And just as five more months of games leaves plenty of time for the Brewers to tumble out of first, the schedule also provides plenty of time for those who slumped out of the gate to snap out of their funks and get on a hot streak.
"We're really being tested right here in April, but we've come through better than I think anybody could expect," Shaw said. "Our pitching’s been unbelievable. Offensively, we’ve struggled but I don’t think that’ll be the case all year. But right now, our pitching is carrying this team and offensively we’re getting healthier and hopefully we’ll get swinging the bats a little better here as we get into May."