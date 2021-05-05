Brewers' rally can't overcome 2 Andrew McCutchen homers as Phillies prevail 6-5

PHILADELPHIA — Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.

“Having the results I had, it felt good,” said McCutchen, who entered the game batting .176. “Still more work to be done. I’ll look at the positives and take those into the next game.”

Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.

“It’s ultimately my fault because I didn’t catch it,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

The Brewers took advantage, scoring four runs off David Hale and JoJo Romero. Hale lasted three batters, exiting after Luis Urías’ RBI single. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer to center off Romero to cut the deficit to 6-5. Center fielder Odubel Herrera got his foot stuck in the padding halfway up the wall and needed help from right fielder Miller to get untangled.