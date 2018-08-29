CINCINNATI — Junior Guerra might have pitched himself out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation as they continue their August slide.
Jose Peraza started Guerra’s rough outing with a two-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds withstood Christian Yelich’s first multihomer game for a 9-7 victory Tuesday night.
Since trailing the Cubs by a game on Aug. 4, Milwaukee has gone 8-11 and slid to third in the NL Central. Milwaukee also fell 1½ games behind St. Louis, which beat Pittsburgh 5-2, for the top wild card spot.
Guerra (6-9) has been stuck in his own slump, going 0-4 in his past eight starts since July 8.
The Reds ended a five-game losing streak by taking advantage of Guerra, who gave up six runs and faced only 13 batters in his shortest outing of the season. Peraza had two of his four hits off Guerra, who threw 45 pitches.
“That first inning was hard, it was long,” Guerra said through a translator. “I was in the (strike) zone and they attacked me, they were going after it. There’s no excuse.”
Peraza homered and Guerra let in a run with a wild pitch during a nine-batter first inning. Guerra left with the bases loaded and one out in the second. Guerra has pitched four innings or less in four of his last eight games.
Asked whether Guerra will remain in the rotation, manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal.
"We're going to have to talk about that," Counsell said. "He's been struggling a little bit since the All-Star break."
Anthony DeSclafani (7-4) gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings, including Yelich's solo homer. Yelich added a three-run shot in the seventh off Jared Hughes. Yelich has 10 homers in August and a career-high 25 overall.
The Brewers have homered in 20 consecutive games at Great American Ball Park, the longest streak by any team at the park, which opened in 2003.
DeSclafani missed the first two months recovering from a strained oblique. In five August starts, he’s gone 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA.
“It’s been the same plan since I’ve been back: throw strikes and get contact,” DeSclafani said. “You’re going to have good stretches and bad stretches. I’m feeling pretty good about my last four outings.”
Raisel Iglesias got the final out in the eighth. He gave up a pair of hits in the ninth and Yelich’s run-scoring groundout — his career-high fifth RBI — before closing out his 24th save in 28 chances.
Counsell encourages Thames
There was a time when it was a given Eric Thames would find his way into the lineup against a right-handed pitcher for the Reds, a team he has tormented over the past two years. But Thames has been on the bench for 14 of the Brewers’ first 23 games in August, including Tuesday.
Counsell said he recently offered some words of support.
“I don’t necessarily buy into, ‘Well, there’s a red uniform out there, he’s going to play well,’” said Counsell, who attributed the decline in Thames’ at-bats to the late-season surge by left fielder Ryan Braun. “(Thames) hasn’t been red hot, certainly, and the at-bats have been a little bit more spread out.
“But I told him this the other day, this is not dissimilar to last year. He didn’t have a great August, and then he had a September that was pretty important for us. We’re going to need everybody here. At some point, Eric is going to need to come up with a big hit somewhere that’s going to be a difference maker.”
Thames pinch hit in the ninth inning and grounded out.
Around the horn
Brewers right-hander Zach Davies, recovering from a shoulder injury since June, is expected to rejoin the team over the weekend. Counsell hasn’t decided whether to use him in the rotation or the bullpen. Davies threw just 85 pitches and all nine innings Monday in a shutout victory for the Brewers’ Class A team in Appleton. ... Reds first baseman Joey Votto took ground balls and ran on the field pregame. He’s expected to have another workout today, and the Reds will decide whether to activate him. Votto has been sidelined since Aug. 17 by a sore right knee, which was hit by a pitch on Aug. 4. ... The Reds held a moment of silence pregame for Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer last week.
Up next
On Wednesday, Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (6-4) makes his second straight start against the Reds. He got a 4-0 win last Wednesday, allowing three hits and fanning seven in seven innings.
The Reds' Matt Harvey (6-7) makes his 19th start for the Reds. He's 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his last three.