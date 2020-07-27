Brewers pull even with four ninth-inning runs, beat Pirates in 11

PITTSBURGH — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings. Ryan Braun's two-out, two-run double off Kyle Crick drew Milwaukee even.
Pirates reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (0-1) escaped the 10th unscathed under Major League Baseball's new rule that puts a runner on second base to start each extra frame. The only Lithuanian-born player in MLB history couldn't do it again in the 11th. Sogard scorched a pitch down the left-field line to plate Holt and give the Brewers their first lead.
David Phelps (1-0) struck out Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds with the potential tying run on third in the bottom of the inning to end it.
Colin Moran homered twice, including a 438-foot shot that bounced into the Allegheny River, for the Pirates.
Moran sent a liner to the seats in right field in the second immediately after a 1 hour, 42-minute rain delay. He put the Pirates ahead in the seventh with a long drive over the right-field stands off reliever Devin Williams.
Veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson, signed to a one-year deal on the eve of spring training, gave Pittsburgh a cushion two batters later when he lined a ball over the outstretched glove of Milwaukee second baseman Keston Hiura to push the lead to 5-1.
It didn't last.
The Pirates are without closer Keone Kela, who is out due to COVID-19 concerns. It cost them in the ninth. Pittsburgh reliever Michael Feliz hit Hiura with a pitch to force in a run and Christian Yelich had an RBI groundout before Crick came on to try and close it for his third career save.
Braun instead zipped one to left field to tie it.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser pitched five sharp innings, allowing only Moran's home run. Houser walked three and struck out four.
The Pirates planned to “piggyback” left-hander Steven Brault and right-hander Chad Kuhl early in the season, part of an experiment by first-year manager Derek Shelton. Brault threw two scoreless innings before the skies opened up.
Kuhl, whose previous 61 appearances in the majors were as a starter, replaced Brault after the delay and worked 3⅔ innings, allowing three singles and two walks against four strikeouts.
