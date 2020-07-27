Brewers pull even with four ninth-inning runs, beat Pirates in 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings. Ryan Braun's two-out, two-run double off Kyle Crick drew Milwaukee even.

Pirates reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (0-1) escaped the 10th unscathed under Major League Baseball's new rule that puts a runner on second base to start each extra frame. The only Lithuanian-born player in MLB history couldn't do it again in the 11th. Sogard scorched a pitch down the left-field line to plate Holt and give the Brewers their first lead.

David Phelps (1-0) struck out Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds with the potential tying run on third in the bottom of the inning to end it.

Colin Moran homered twice, including a 438-foot shot that bounced into the Allegheny River, for the Pirates.

Moran sent a liner to the seats in right field in the second immediately after a 1 hour, 42-minute rain delay. He put the Pirates ahead in the seventh with a long drive over the right-field stands off reliever Devin Williams.