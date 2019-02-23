MESA, Ariz. — It wasn't quite Opening Day at Miller Park but Mauricio Dubon was pretty excited to see his name in the lineup Saturday afternoon when the Brewers kicked off Cactus League play against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park.
The 24-year-old prospect missed almost all of last season recovering from a torn ACL and Saturday marked the first time he would play a game since suffering the injury last May.
"This feels really good," Dubon said ahead of Milwaukee's 8-4 loss to Chicago. "Coming off the injury, it was good to put pants and cleats on."
Dubon was slashing .343/.348/.547 and had extended a hitting streak to 23 games with a third-inning single against Oklahoma City on May 5 of last season. He reached again in the seventh on one a one-out walk and with Ji-Man Choi batting, took off for second base before getting caught in a rundown.
His season came to a screeching halt in a split second, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Just as Dubon went on the injured list, the Brewers designated struggling second baseman Eric Sogard for assignment and demoted slumping shortstop Orlando Arica a second time later in the season.
"I probably missed a good opportunity," Dubon admitted. "With how good I was playing, the timing of it was frustrating, but everything happens for a reason."
While Milwaukee turned to Nick Franklin, Tyler Saladino, Jonathan Schoop and ultimately, Travis Shaw to cover second base, Dubon started his comeback slowly, and by the time the Brewers wrapped up their postseason run, Dubon was down at the team's spring training facility, rehabbing the knee and prepping for spring training.
All the while, he heard the reports that Milwaukee was out searching for an upgrade at second base. As winter turned to spring and the Brewers had yet to sign anyone to a long-term deal, Dubon, who documented his rehab regimen on Twitter and Instagram, was paying attention.
"I noticed," Dubon said. "That helped me keep pushing through rehab; knowing I could help the team win and maybe be the guy ... it was motivation to keep working hard."
He won't be Milwaukee's Opening Day second baseman this season — Mike Moustakas will get the first crack at that job — and is almost a lock to open the season at Class AAA San Antonio this season.
"They just told me, I'm coming off a big injury so just try to take it easy," Dubon said. "Nobody makes the Hall of Fame out of the Cactus League, but I want to get my feet under me — literally — and prove to them I'm healthy and that I can play. I try to show everybody that I can do the job."
And if he does the job well enough, he'll be able to fulfill another dream: becoming the first native Honduran to play a major league game.
"There's going to be a party back home," Dubon said. "It's going to be pretty special."
For the time being, manager Craig Counsell said he plans to take a cautious approach as Dubon eases back into regular action and likely won't play back-to-back games to start.
Against the Cubs Saturday, Dubon went 0-for-3 with a strikeout but easily fielded a groundout in his only defensive play of the day. Just being on the field, though, was an accomplishment.
"He's waited a long time for game action, for sure," Counsell said. "When you miss the bulk of a season with an injury, you want to get back on the field. Of anybody, he's probably going to enjoy the day most today. He's got a smile on his face, and it's great to see him back in action."