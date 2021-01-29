Brewers promote Sara Goodrum to minor league hitting coordinator

“And I think her skill set is very unique," Flanagan added. "It gives her a very different perspective in terms of different training techniques she probably has a lot of experience with that she feels she can implement and help re-establish our hitting curriculum and help our hitters train better and be better throughout our system. Just seeing her work from afar, all of our hitting coaches and player development staff definitely have that familiarity and think that she can really impact the hitting apparatus here.”

Goodrum played softball for Oregon from 2012-15 and also spent that time working as an undergraduate research assistant at the Bowerman Sports Science Clinic. Texas softball coach Mike White, who coached Goodrum at Oregon, described her as someone “who put the team before herself" and added that "you could always see that she was studying and learning.”

During those years at Oregon, the life-long baseball fan started to realize she could have a career in the sport.

“I feel at home when I’m on a baseball field,” Goodrum said. “It brings so much joy to me.”

She earned a master's degree in exercise and sports science from Utah and began interning with the Brewers in April 2017. She became the Brewers' coordinator for integrative sports performance in November 2017.