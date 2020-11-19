Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

The chance to go elsewhere and build his own organization was appealing to Arnold. At the same time, having the chance to continue what he and Stearns have started in Milwaukee, with the goal of a World Series appearance and championship still in sight, had its own appeal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"David is such a good person, such a great person to work for, and gives us the freedom to turn over rocks and throw some bad ideas at him sometimes, and such a great listener and collaborator across the board," Arnold said. "My focus here is just to continue to partner with him and do what we can to achieve our ultimate goal, which is to bring a championship here to Milwaukee."

Stearns acknowledged there has been interest in Arnold but wouldn't comment on whether the promotion came as a result of a particular inquiry from another club.

"Matt is more than deserving of this recognition, of this role, and certainly the industry interest in Matt only reinforces that,” Stearns said. "We are at a place with our organization where we felt this was the appropriate structure. And clearly Matt has drawn meaningful interest from the rest of the industry for multiple years now, so this made a ton of sense for us to do."