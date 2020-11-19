Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

MILWAUKEE — David Stearns knew it was only a matter of time until another team made Matt Arnold a general manager.
So instead of losing his top assistant and close friend, the Milwaukee Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations made the decision to relinquish the first half of his tile and promote Arnold, who's served as his assistant since taking over the team following the 2015 season.
"It's an extraordinarily well-deserved promotion," Stearns said during a video conference with reporters Thursday afternoon. "One of the first moves — if not, the first move I made when I got here — was to bring Matt on board and he's been by my side ever since. He's been involved in every single aspect of our baseball operations group. He's been involved in every significant decision we've made over the past five years. Put simply, he makes us a better organization and he helps us win games."
Arnold, 41, got his start in baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2000, moved to the Texas Rangers in 2002, then spent nine years in the Tampa Bay Rays' front office where he assisted with player evaluations and acquisitions and contract negotiations before joining Stearns in Milwaukee in October 2015.
Working in tandem with Stearns, the Brewers emerged from a rebuilding process ahead of schedule which led to Arnold drawing interest around the league. As a result, Milwaukee promoted him to senior vice president last summer and he was considered a finalist for the Pirates' GM job last fall.
The chance to go elsewhere and build his own organization was appealing to Arnold. At the same time, having the chance to continue what he and Stearns have started in Milwaukee, with the goal of a World Series appearance and championship still in sight, had its own appeal.
"David is such a good person, such a great person to work for, and gives us the freedom to turn over rocks and throw some bad ideas at him sometimes, and such a great listener and collaborator across the board," Arnold said. "My focus here is just to continue to partner with him and do what we can to achieve our ultimate goal, which is to bring a championship here to Milwaukee."
Stearns acknowledged there has been interest in Arnold but wouldn't comment on whether the promotion came as a result of a particular inquiry from another club.
"Matt is more than deserving of this recognition, of this role, and certainly the industry interest in Matt only reinforces that,” Stearns said. "We are at a place with our organization where we felt this was the appropriate structure. And clearly Matt has drawn meaningful interest from the rest of the industry for multiple years now, so this made a ton of sense for us to do."
The new leadership structure follows a growing trend in baseball, but operationally not much will change for the Brewers. Stearns and Arnold have functioned as a team since the start of their partnership.
"We try to create a collaborative as an environment as we can," Stearns said. "I think for the most part, we've been able to do it."
Arnold has been involved in just about every major decision Stearns has made over the past five years, including signings and trades.
"My job here is to provide David with the best information possible and to the extent that he and (team owner) Mark (Attanasio) make good decisions, that's great for all of us," Arnold said. "I don't see any of that changing. I'm excited to keep digging on more players and trying to uncover new opportunities to get better every day."
