Brewers prepare for key three-game series with Reds

"We’ve got a great team we’re going to go up against in Milwaukee,” third baseman Mike Moustakas said during the Reds' postgame Zoom session Sunday. “We’re going to go out there and see what happens.”

Cincinnati's dreams of knocking the Brewers off their perch aren't dead yet. After leaving Milwaukee, 16 of its final 33 games come against teams currently below .500. The will have six games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, four against the Washington Nationals and three each against the Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's remaining schedule against teams above .500 after the Reds series includes 10 games against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are still trying to claw back into the playoff picture, four against the MLB-leading Giants, three against the Philadelphia Phillies and three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles to close out the regular season.

“Three huge games,” Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “But if we can go out there and sweep them, that’s going to make things really interesting. They’re huge. We know that. They know that. It’s probably going to be some of the best baseball played during those three games. Keep doing what we’re doing and have fun with it.”