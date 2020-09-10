Brewers prepare for key series against Cubs and Cardinals

"I don't know what it was, but it was kind of like when they started sniffing out playoffs, man, they could smell that blood and just went for it," said Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko, who played against Milwaukee in those games as a member of the Cardinals in 2017 and '18.

"That's kind of where we've got to be at now. We're right there in it. So it's time buckle down, lock it in and get going."

Under the expanded postseason format in place for the 2020 season, the top two teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, with the two remaining teams with the best winning percentage earning wild card spots in each league.

"We've got 13 of 19 games against the teams that are ahead of us and so we know we've got to win games," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We don't have to be perfect, but it's going to take a good effort."

Especially from the Brewers' offense, which scored just seven runs and went 8-for-32 with runners in scoring position during the three-game losing streak that preceded their blowout victory Wednesday.

There are reasons for optimism, however.