Brewers power past Cubs in 10 innings

Luis Urias showed his first glimpse of what the Milwaukee Brewers had in mind when they traded for him last November.
The infielder notched three hits and drove in a pair of runs, including an RBI single in the 10th inning that wound up being the difference-maker in Milwaukee's 6-5 victory over the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
"He was impactful today," manager Craig Counsell said. "He had a big game and that second RBI was a big one."
With Christian Yelich on second base to start the 10th, Avisail Garcia doubled to right off Jeremy Jeffress to score Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 5-4. Eric Sogard kept the inning alive with a two-out single that moved Garcia to third and Urias drove him home when he beat out a grounder to Cubs shortstop Javy Baez.
"It's been a while since I've made a big play," Urias said.
Urias had made just as big of a play in the fourth inning when he singled off Ryan Tepera to drive in Justin Smoak and tie the game at 3.
Urias waited a long time just to get on the field for the Brewers, first because of a broken wrist suffered during winter ball that kept him sidelined for most of spring training. Urias was sidelined again when the team opened its summer camp because he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I'm just trying to compete, see the ball and put the barrel on the ball," Urias said. "That's it. I'm not trying to do too much."
Anthony Rizzo (solo home run) and Ian Happ (RBI double) gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Chicago went ahead 3-0 on Rizzo's run-scoring double in the second. The runs came at the expense of Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser, who struck out five over five innings.
Houser needed 30 pitches to get through the first inning but threw just 56 rest the rest of the way.
"There was some debate about whether to even take him out of the game because he was throwing the ball so well," Counsell said. "The big thing with Adrian is his sinker to lefties has to be effective. It wasn't early but it was late. That's how his start went."
Brent Suter gave Milwaukee 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief, scattering three hits while striking out five. Corey Knebel took over with two out in the eighth but left his first pitch, a 95 mph fastball up but just over the plate enough for Steven Souza Jr. to homer to left and tie the game 4-4.
"It was a bad pitch," Counsell said. "It was pretty close to a middle-middle pitch and at any point in a season, you can't make that pitch."
Knebel walked Jason Kipnis to put the go-ahead runner on and had fallen behind Kris Bryant when catcher Omar Narvaez bailed him out by catching Nico Hoerner trying to steal second, ending the eighth.
Bryant led off the ninth with a single off David Phelps (2-1) but was left stranded when Kyle Schwarber struck out looking, sending the game to extra innings. After Milwaukee took the lead back in the 10th, Chicago scored once in the bottom half off Alex Claudio, who struck out David Bote to earn his first save of the season.
With back-to-back victories over the MLB-leading Cubs (13-5), the Brewers (9-10) have won consecutive games for just the second time this season.
"To come down here and have a chance to take three out of four from them means we've played well and done our jobs," Counsell said.
