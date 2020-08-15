Brewers power past Cubs in 10 innings

"I'm just trying to compete, see the ball and put the barrel on the ball," Urias said. "That's it. I'm not trying to do too much."

Anthony Rizzo (solo home run) and Ian Happ (RBI double) gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Chicago went ahead 3-0 on Rizzo's run-scoring double in the second. The runs came at the expense of Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser, who struck out five over five innings.

Houser needed 30 pitches to get through the first inning but threw just 56 rest the rest of the way.

"There was some debate about whether to even take him out of the game because he was throwing the ball so well," Counsell said. "The big thing with Adrian is his sinker to lefties has to be effective. It wasn't early but it was late. That's how his start went."

Brent Suter gave Milwaukee 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief, scattering three hits while striking out five. Corey Knebel took over with two out in the eighth but left his first pitch, a 95 mph fastball up but just over the plate enough for Steven Souza Jr. to homer to left and tie the game 4-4.

"It was a bad pitch," Counsell said. "It was pretty close to a middle-middle pitch and at any point in a season, you can't make that pitch."