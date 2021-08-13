Brewers pound Cubs in record-setting form to sweep 4-game series at Wrigley Field

“It just shows you how deep we are,” Woodruff said. “Anytime we roll out the lineup, there’s eight, nine guys that can put together a good at-bat.”

The Cubs have lost eight in a row and 14 of 16. They traded championship core players Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez as well as closer Craig Kimbrel prior to the July 30 deadline.

“You’ve got to focus on the process right now,” said Kyle Hendricks, who got pounded in his first loss in more than three months. “This really is valuable experience for everybody here, facing top arms like we have lately, just getting that experience and being in the big leagues. ... There’s a lot of guys kind of getting their footing and learning their way, which is really fun to watch, and I think it’ll pay off for us a lot next year.”

The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson’s two-run shot, and were just getting started.

Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slam out, chasing Hendricks (13-5). He gave his batting gloves to two young fans in the first row.

The Cubs’ ace got tagged for a career-worst nine runs and matched a season-high with 11 hits. The right-hander was 11-0 in 16 starts since a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.