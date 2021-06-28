Brewers post 10-run eighth-inning to rout Cubs in series opener

After retiring the first two Cubs batters, Williams allowed a double to Sogard and issued consecutive walks to Sergio Alcántara and Jose Lobaton.

Williams then fell behind 2-0 against pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega before getting him to ground to first on a 3-2 pitch.

“I think that was the key for us to win the game, keeping the bases loaded,” Adames said. “The guys showed in the bottom of the eighth with that energy.”

The Cubs also left the bases loaded in the second and had the potential go-ahead run thrown out at third with one out in the seventh.

Chicago trailed 4-2 before Wisdom’s pinch-hit homer off Brad Boxberger in the seventh.

Freddy Peralta pitched six effective innings for the Brewers, settling down after Happ’s two-run shot in the first. He struck out eight and walked four.

Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks allowed four runs in seven innings. When the Brewers scored twice in the bottom of the first, it ended Hendricks’ streak of 15 consecutive scoreless innings.

Hendricks had won each of his past eight starts.

From the infirmary



