Brewers place onus on pitching, defense this season

Stearns did look for ways to bolster the offense after a disastrous showing in 2020, most notably by pursuing third baseman Justin Turner, who eventually chose to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I don’t know that we ever turned on a dime and tried to focus primarily or exclusively on defense," Stearns said. "It was more a recognition that defense matters and run prevention matters and it’s all part of the same equation of trying to score one more run than the other guy, and however we get there and however we can get there most often is what we’re concerned with."

The Brewers weren't terrible defensively last season. They ranked eighth among 15 NL clubs with 35 errors and their .983 fielding percentage put them sixth in the league.

Manager Craig Counsell has four former Gold Glove Award winners in Jackie Bradley Jr., Lorenzo Cain, Kolten Wong and Yelich. Infielder Orlando Arcia has Gold Glove potential, while defensive stalwart Manny Pina and the improving Omar Narvaez are behind the plate.