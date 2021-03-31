Brewers place onus on pitching, defense this season

MILWAUKEE — For most of the Milwaukee Brewers' recent history, offensive prowess has been the team's calling card.
Sluggers such as Ryan Braun, Prince Fielder and Corey Hart headlined the team's rise from irrelevance to playoff berths in 2008 and 2011. Christian Yelich's bat paced the run to the NLCS in 2018 and to a wild card berth in 2019 before a fourth-place finish in the pandemic-shortened season last year landed another playoff berth.
As the Brewers set out to earn their franchise-record fourth consecutive playoff berth when the season gets underway Thursday afternoon, offense won't be the team's primary strength. Instead, the Brewers are counting on pitching and defense to be the cornerstone of their success.
“This is a team that I think is a pretty balanced team,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “It’s going to be led by run prevention. I think we know that. That probably puts a little bit of added pressure on the pitching staff, and I’m pretty confident that if our pitchers and our run prevention as a whole does what I think it’s capable of doing, we’re going to be pretty good.
"So, it all works together. Each area of the team needs to carry its weight. But if you’re asking me which unit might need to carry a heavier portion of the weight, it’s going to be the pitching staff, based on how we’ve constructed the roster.”
Stearns did look for ways to bolster the offense after a disastrous showing in 2020, most notably by pursuing third baseman Justin Turner, who eventually chose to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"I don’t know that we ever turned on a dime and tried to focus primarily or exclusively on defense," Stearns said. "It was more a recognition that defense matters and run prevention matters and it’s all part of the same equation of trying to score one more run than the other guy, and however we get there and however we can get there most often is what we’re concerned with."
The Brewers weren't terrible defensively last season. They ranked eighth among 15 NL clubs with 35 errors and their .983 fielding percentage put them sixth in the league.
Manager Craig Counsell has four former Gold Glove Award winners in Jackie Bradley Jr., Lorenzo Cain, Kolten Wong and Yelich. Infielder Orlando Arcia has Gold Glove potential, while defensive stalwart Manny Pina and the improving Omar Narvaez are behind the plate.
The improved defense could help the Brewers on multiple levels. First and foremost, better defense will lead to fewer baserunners and, ultimately, fewer runs. But with top-notch defenders behind them, Milwaukee's pitchers can be more aggressive in and around the strike zone, pitching more to contact with confidence in the ability to get outs in the field.
"That’s gonna be our game, defense," right-hander Brandon Woodruff said. "We’re very talented in the field, and that’s what we do. Just looking forward to getting out there and letting the guys put the ball in play and letting these guys go to work."
Woodruff anchors the Brewers' other primary strength: pitching.
He and right-hander Corbin Burnes give the Brewers one of the best one-two punches in the NL outside of the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Freddy Peralta's continued development resulted in his return to the starting rotation, with veteran Brett Anderson and right-hander Adrian Houser rounding out the group.
Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Devin Williams and Josh Hader are back to anchor the late innings. In between, the Brewers will again rely on a mix of veterans and up-and-comers, all with different styles and strengths to cover innings and protect leads.
All that could help take some of the pressure off Milwaukee's offense. The Brewers foundered badly at the plate last season, finishing at or near the bottom of the NL in just about every major statistical category, but showed plenty of signs for optimism during spring training.
Put it together, and the Brewers are confident that they have all the makings for another postseason berth, but more importantly, a deep run into October after back-to-back first-round exits the last two years.
"Nobody's really talking about us but I think the sky’s the limit," third baseman Travis Shaw said. "Defensively, up the middle is going to be pretty amazing. If you’ve got Jackie playing right and Lo playing center, good luck. We’ve got really good defense, really good pitching and like you said there’s going to be a lot of guys looking to bounce back offensively."