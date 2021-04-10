Brewers place Kolten Wong on 10-day injured list

Peterson, 30, appeared in 30 games for Milwaukee last season while starting 15 at five positions. While not much of an offensive threat — he was just 9-for-45 at the plate — he's shown a knack for getting on base (15 walks, .393 OBP in 2020) and finished with a .749 OPS.

"Jace isn’t going to be the every-day answer here over the next 10 days but today it fits," Counsell said. "His versatility allows us, depending what’s going on in the game, to make adjustments because he can play pretty much everywhere on the field."

Counsell is optimistic Wong's absence would be brief. The plan is to give him a few days to rest and re-evaluate him next week during the Brewers' six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

"I told them I don’t want to sit back and wait for this thing to heal," Wong said. "I want to do the things I can to stay ready so I can get back out there and it’s not a transition that will take forever. I’ll be ready to go. I've had (oblique strains) before but usually on my right side. This one's a little different; it's on my left."

Big plays by Shaw

Travis Shaw stepped into the defensive spotlight with a handful of gems at third base.