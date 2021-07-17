Brewers place Devin Williams on injured list

CINCINNATI — About 30 minutes prior to Saturday's first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers placed setup man Devin Williams on the 10-day IL with right elbow discomfort.

Williams, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, reported some elbow soreness after warming up during Friday’s game and underwent what general manager David Stearns called a precautionary MRI on Saturday morning. The test showed no structural damage.

“We have some elbow inflammation that is causing some discomfort,” Stearns said. “We do not expect this to be a lengthy absence and are treating this with caution.”

Williams last pitched on the Sunday before the All-Star break, throwing a scoreless inning in a loss to the Reds.

In a corresponding move, Milwaukee recalled left-hander Angel Perdomo from Class AAA Nashville.

Perdomo made 13 appearances for the Brewers earlier this season before developing a lower back strain that required a stint on the 10-day IL at the end of May. He had been pitching at Nashville since June 20, striking out 20 and walking three in 12 appearances with a 1.50 ERA.