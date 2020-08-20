Brewers place Corey Knebel on injured list with strained hamstring

Knebel accomplished all that despite playing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that was first diagnosed in 2014. The elbow started to bother him more after a spring training appearance last March and while a diagnosis did not reveal a full tear, the decision was made to go ahead with the surgery, keeping him sidelined all of last season.

When he reported to camp this past February, Knebel was close to full strength and aiming for a return sometime in May but thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, was able to make the Opening Day roster.

But the same hiatus that gave him extra time to heal may also be partially to blame for some of Knebel's struggles. Normally, he would have pitched in multiple minor league games before returning to the Brewers. Instead, Knebel had just a few appearances during summer camp before seeing regular game action.

"For most pitchers, being on the mound facing hitters is important because when your shoulder or your elbow undergoes a major surgery like that, you're still re-learning some things," Counsell said. "It's not always an overnight thing."

The average recovery time from Tommy John surgery is about one year but most pitchers who've undergone the procedure say it takes at least another full year before they feel completely normal again on the mound.