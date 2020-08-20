Brewers place Corey Knebel on injured list with strained hamstring

MINNEAPOLIS — Corey Knebel's rough return from Tommy John surgery hit another bump Thursday when the Milwaukee Brewers placed the right-handed reliever on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.
Pitching for the first time since undergoing surgery last April, Knebel has appeared in nine games this season, posting a whopping 9.45 ERA with seven strikeouts, four walks and 11 hits allowed in 6⅔ innings.
In his past two outings, Knebel has allowed three runs on four hits, two of them home runs, and a pair of walks. He came on for the ninth inning of the Brewers' blowout victory Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins staked to an eight-run lead but served up a solo home run to Marwin Gonzalez, then gave up a walk and a pair of singles to load the bases before Alex Claudio came on to record the final out of the game.
"We think that maybe (the hamstring) is having something to do with some of his issues he's having," manager Craig Counsell said. "Corey has been expressing that the ball is not really doing what he wants, so it's probably mechanical. We'll try to give him some time with this and as he feels better, get him some bullpens. Hopefully this can help a little bit and take away this issue."
An All-Star in 2017, when he led all MLB relievers with 126 strikeouts and posted a 1.78 ERA with 39 saves in 78 appearances, Knebel struggled for much of 2018 and was sent down to Class AAA to get back on track. The move worked as Knebel returned to make 16 scoreless appearances, holding batters to a .096 batting average during that stretch, and went 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA and one save during the playoffs.
Knebel accomplished all that despite playing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that was first diagnosed in 2014. The elbow started to bother him more after a spring training appearance last March and while a diagnosis did not reveal a full tear, the decision was made to go ahead with the surgery, keeping him sidelined all of last season.
When he reported to camp this past February, Knebel was close to full strength and aiming for a return sometime in May but thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, was able to make the Opening Day roster.
But the same hiatus that gave him extra time to heal may also be partially to blame for some of Knebel's struggles. Normally, he would have pitched in multiple minor league games before returning to the Brewers. Instead, Knebel had just a few appearances during summer camp before seeing regular game action.
"For most pitchers, being on the mound facing hitters is important because when your shoulder or your elbow undergoes a major surgery like that, you're still re-learning some things," Counsell said. "It's not always an overnight thing."
The average recovery time from Tommy John surgery is about one year but most pitchers who've undergone the procedure say it takes at least another full year before they feel completely normal again on the mound.
"At first, I kind of disagreed with people who said that," said right-handed starter Adrian Houser, who underwent the procedure in 2016. "I thought the way I was feeling through my rehab, the first year would be no problem. But it definitely had its challenges. There are days when you feel really good but you don't know where the ball is going. You're just working on getting that feel back. It's definitely a challenging thing."
Knebel will remain with the Brewers this weekend when they travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series and could head to the alternate training camp in Appleton to log some innings after the team returns to Milwaukee next week.
To replace Knebel on the active roster, Milwaukee recalled infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias from Appleton. In his first stint with the Brewers this season, Mathias went 5-for-16 with two RBIs and a stolen base in six appearances.
Garcia heating up
Avisail Garcia entered the series finale Thursday with an .898 OPS with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over his last five games.
The Brewers had been waiting for such an outburst from Garcia, who slashed .245/.333/.358 through his first 15 games with one home run and 17 strikeouts in 60 plate appearances.
"(When) you get some mistakes made out over the plate and do some damage with those pitches, that gets your numbers back up to where they've been," Counsell said. "I think he's swinging the bat well, I think he's running the bases really well and he's playing some nice defense. He's playing at a really high level and he's been important during this little streak."
Garcia's defense has been especially important. He became Milwaukee's primary center fielder after Lorenzo Cain chose to opt out of the remainder of the season at the beginning of August and while his experience there has been minimal over the course of his career, Garcia has more than held his own.
"Avi's been a right fielder for the bulk of his career but he's making the plays he's supposed to make," Counsell said.
Rasmussen gets his shot
Drew Rasmussen's heart was racing as he walked out to the mound Wednesday night for the first time in his major league career.
Fortunately for Rasmussen, catcher Manny Pina knew exactly how to help.
"He said, 'Hey man, first off, I just want to tell you congratulations. You've made it. Congratulations,'" Rasmussen said. "Then he said, 'Hey, I need you to take a deep breath. We're going to work together. Trust me. We've been rolling today, we've got a good game plan against these guys.'"
Pina's words of wisdom worked. Rasmussen struck out Miguel Sano on a 99 mph fastball for his first big league out. After allowing a two-out single to Ehire Adrianza, he struck out Byron Buxton on another 99 mph fastball.
It was then that Rasmussen, who had worked his way back from two Tommy John surgeries, finally realized just where he was and what had happened.
"It hit me all at once: 'Oh my Lord, I can't believe it,’” Rasmussen said. “That was one heck of an experience. It happened so fast.”
Milwaukee called up the right-hander last week and while he didn't get his first chance until Wednesday, when the Brewers had a comfortable lead, Counsell had considered using him earlier and in a higher-leverage situation.
“He's got work to do and has growth that has to happen,” Counsell said, “but he's got a good foundation. Ninety-nine (mph) is a good place to start.”
On deck
Right-hander Adrian Houser (1-1, 3.27 ERA) gets the start as the Brewers open the final leg of their season-long 10-game road trip with the first of three games against the Pirates at PNC Park. Houser allowed three runs over five innings and retired his last eight batters his last time out but took no decision in the Brewers' 6-5 victory over the Cubs in Chicago. Milwaukee is 3-1 this season in games started by Houser, who has held opposing batters to a .227 average. The Pirates counter with right-hander Chad Kuhl (0-1, 3.21), who has 18 strikeouts and only four walks in 14 innings this season.
