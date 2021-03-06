Brewers pitching prospect Aaron Ashby impresses in camp

“I’m getting close, Williams said. “Everything’s been going to plan.”

Williams described the injury as a sprain but couldn’t pinpoint when or how it happened. Sitting on the sidelines while his teammates were swept in two games by the eventual World Series champion Dodgers was difficult, but provides motivation going into 2021.

Counsell wasn’t worried about Williams feeling pressure to duplicate his 2020 performance, when he went 4-1 with a microscopic 0.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 27 innings while pitching in 22 of Milwaukee’s 60 regular-season games.

“Any time a player has been to that place, captured that feeling of performance at the highest level, he has it in him,” Counsell said. “Let’s not say he can’t do it again because he’s done it, he does have it in him.

“Hitters in the league don’t like striking out and they’re going to do their darnedest not to. There’s going to be adjustments but Devin can make those adjustments, too.“

On the field

Corbin Burnes struck out five and the Brewers hit four home runs in a 12-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.