MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers lost another key member of their coaching staff Wednesday when pitching coach Derek Johnson accepted the same position with the Cincinnati Reds.
Johnson, 47, just finished his third season overseeing Milwaukee's pitching staff and was considered an integral part in that group's success in 2018. Brewers pitchers finished fourth in the National League with a combined 3.73 ERA including a 3.47 mark by the relief corps, good for second among NL teams.
The news comes as somewhat of a surprise. General manager David Stearns told reporters last week when announcing that hitting coach Darnell Coles had resigned and bullpen coach Lee Tunnell was not being retained that all other members of the coaching staff would be brought back.
In conversations with Johnson since it became clear he was interested in considering other opportunities.
"We were attempting to see if we could work something out," Stearns said. "Ultimately, DJ decided that he had other opportunities, and pursued them."
Stearns didn't think Milwaukee's salary offer was an issue but wouldn't get into contract specifics or try to guess the thinking behind Johnson's decision.
"We try to compensate fairly across the board, and ultimately, we understand this is a competitive market," Stearns said. "We understand we have good people, and we leave it to each person in a situation like this to decide what’s best for his or her family.”
Johnson joined the Brewers following the 2015 season after spending three seasons as the Cubs' minor league pitching coordinator. Before that, he was the pitching coach at Vanderbilt University where he developed six first-round draft picks during his 11 seasons, including Red Sox right-hander David Price, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, and Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray, who went 18th overall to the A's in 2011.
Under Johnson's watch, Jimmy Nelson, Zach Davies and Chase Anderson all enjoyed breakout seasons last year. Nelson didn't pitch in 2018 because of injury while both Davies and Anderson couldn't build on that success, but Johnson also helped Jhoulys Chacin post some of the best numbers of his career while helping Wade Miley bounce back from one of the worst seasons of his career to become a critical factor in Milwaukee's postseason run.
Stearns acknowledged Johnson's decision was disappointing but expects to find another highly-qualified candidate to fill the position.
"Any time you lose a person who has contributed to your success, you recognize that there is going to be a challenge to replace those contributions," Stearns said. "But we also have an opportunity here to explore what’s out there from a pitching coach perspective, to explore our ability to bring in another talented coach. I think we recognize that whoever we bring in is going to do things in his own way. We look forward to going through that process.”
The Reds are hoping for similar results as they try to emerge from a rebuild of their own this season. They fired manager Brian Price after starting the season 3-15 then chose not to retain interim manager Jim Riggleman. They hired David Bell earlier this week.
Under Bell, Johnson inherits a staff that finished with the league's second-worst overall ERA (4.65) and second-worst ERA among starters (5.02).