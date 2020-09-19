Brewers pitchers record 15 strikeouts in shutout of Royals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes and two relievers combined for 15 strikeouts, Ryan Braun homered for the third time in four games and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night at Miller Park.

Burnes (4-0) allowed four hits and didn't walk a batter over six innings while striking out nine and lowering his ERA to 1.77, third best among National League pitchers.

Devin Williams added another line to his Rookie of the Year resume with two scoreless innings. He's allowed one earned run in 20 appearances and none over his past 18 outings, striking out 45 batters over 20⅔ innings during that stretch.

The Brewers didn't do much against Royals starter Steve Bubic, who struck out seven and allowed one hit over 5⅓ innings. But the left-hander walked four batters — two of them coming with one out in the third and leading to Milwaukee's first run.

Bubic was on the verge of getting out of the inning when Avisail Garcia hit a ground ball to second baseman Nicky Lopez. Lopez stepped on second for the force on Jacob Nottingham but his relay throw to first was off-target, allowing Luis Urias to score.