Brewers pitcher Josh Lindblom finds less is more

ST. LOUIS — Less has been more lately for Josh Lindblom.
The right-hander, who signed a three-year, $9.125 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last December after a dominant run through the Korean Baseball Organization, thought a wide array of pitches would help him have the same success in Major League Baseball that he did in Korea.
Instead, he went 1-3 with a whopping 6.46 ERA through his first seven starts and ended up in the bullpen for a brief stint to reset himself. Lindblom only made two one-inning relief appearances, but they proved to be exactly what he needed.
"Sometimes, too many choices can almost be a bad thing," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It's difficult to execute that many pitches sharp and expect all those pitches to be sharp."
Since returning to the rotation on Sept. 14, Lindblom has allowed just one earned run over 10⅓ innings in two starts, striking out eight and, most notably, walking nobody — something he'd been unable to do in any of his first seven outings.
The brief bullpen stint forced him to whittle down his arsenal to focus primarily on commanding his fastball.
"You don’t have time to figure out what’s working over the course of a game,” Lindblom said of coming in from the bullpen. “You’ve got to come in and identify two pitches, maybe three pitches max, and then kind of go with those.
“That was kind of the mindset coming out of the bullpen. Then, as the game goes on, I’m able to use other pitches. But, early on, having the mindset of attacking the (strike) zone, getting ahead. Then, the feel comes later.”
Lindblom will try to stick to that approach Friday when he gets the start for one of Milwaukee's two games in a doubleheader against St. Louis. With a playoff berth still within reach, the stakes will be high, but Lindblom will be in a much better state of mind than his last time out, when he took the mound fresh off the bereavement list because of a medical emergency with his wife, Aurielle, who underwent a successful procedure earlier this week.
"My focus is to go out and make pitches and keep it really simple,” Lindblom said. “I think a lot of times we can make games bigger than they really are. It still counts as one. Tomorrow my job is to do what I’ve done in these last two starts. There’s nothing more I need to do.”
Peralta on leave
Right-hander Freddy Peralta has been a valuable length option out of the bullpen this season but won't be available during Friday's doubleheader.
He was placed on the paternity list ahead of the series opener, allowing him to return to Milwaukee for the birth of his first child.
The 24-year-old, who signed a five-year contract extension during spring training, is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 44 strikeouts over 27⅓ innings. He's gone multiple innings in 11 of his 14 appearances, including a season-high four innings against the Twins on Aug. 10.
“We knew this was coming,” Counsell said. “We didn’t know when it was coming, but it was going to happen at some point this week.
"Hopefully, he’s getting there safely and most importantly we have a healthy birth and he gets there on time.”
Players can miss up to three days while on the paternity list. Counsell wasn't sure when Peralta would be back.
Lauer returns
To replace Peralta on the active roster, Milwaukee activated left-hander Eric Lauer from its taxi squad.
Lauer has appeared in three games this season, going 0-2 with a 12.54 ERA. He got off to a good start, striking out six over 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief against the Cubs on July 26. He allowed 13 earned runs over 6⅔ innings in two starts and was optioned to the alternate training camp on Aug. 13.
That camp has been shut down for over a week after a number of players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. That's made it difficult for Lauer to get regular work, though he did throw an inning of live batting practice during the three-game series in Cincinnati earlier this week.
"It's not optimal," Counsell said. "He hasn't had much game action the last couple weeks, but we're not choosing from anybody who has."
On deck
Lindblom will start one of the two games Friday, with the bullpen handling the other. Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty (4-2, 4.84 ERA) gets the start for Game 1; he struck out six but allowed nine runs in three innings in an 18-3 Brewers rout on Sept. 15 at Miller Park. He bounced back with six innings of one-run ball in his past outing and aside from the blow-up start at Milwaukee he's allowed more than one earned run in three of his seven other starts. Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 5.74) gets the ball on three days rest for Game 2. The right-hander has struck out 18 over his past 11 innings, including nine in six innings against the Brewers on Sept. 14.
