Brewers pitcher Josh Lindblom finds less is more

“That was kind of the mindset coming out of the bullpen. Then, as the game goes on, I’m able to use other pitches. But, early on, having the mindset of attacking the (strike) zone, getting ahead. Then, the feel comes later.”

Lindblom will try to stick to that approach Friday when he gets the start for one of Milwaukee's two games in a doubleheader against St. Louis. With a playoff berth still within reach, the stakes will be high, but Lindblom will be in a much better state of mind than his last time out, when he took the mound fresh off the bereavement list because of a medical emergency with his wife, Aurielle, who underwent a successful procedure earlier this week.

"My focus is to go out and make pitches and keep it really simple,” Lindblom said. “I think a lot of times we can make games bigger than they really are. It still counts as one. Tomorrow my job is to do what I’ve done in these last two starts. There’s nothing more I need to do.”

Peralta on leave

Right-hander Freddy Peralta has been a valuable length option out of the bullpen this season but won't be available during Friday's doubleheader.

He was placed on the paternity list ahead of the series opener, allowing him to return to Milwaukee for the birth of his first child.