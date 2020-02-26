Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta agrees to 5-year, $15.5 million contract extension

PHOENIX — Freddy Peralta came to spring training hoping armed with a new tool that he hoped would solidify his spot with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 and beyond.
Less than 24 hours after a sharp start to his season, it looks like Peralta has done exactly that.
According to reports Wednesday, the Brewers and Peralta, 23, have reached agreement on a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension with two club options that would bring the total value of the contract to $30 million.
The extension would lock in Peralta's services through all three of his arbitration-eligible seasons and, if the Brewers exercise both their options, keep him with the team through the 2024 season.
The Brewers did not comment on the report and a spokesperson said there would be no confirmation Wednesday. But manager Craig Counsell said Peralta would be on the major league roster to start the season, though whether that will be as a starter or reliever is yet to be decided.
"He’s a big league player for us," Counsell said. "We said, ‘Freddy, we don’t know if it’s going to be in the rotation or the bullpen. You’re probably likely to make starts for us this year. But it’s going to be in the big leagues.’"
Originally signed as an international free agent by the Seattle Mariners in April 2013, Peralta came to the Brewers in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind in December 2015. Peralta made his big league debut in memorable fashion on Mother's Day 2018 when he was called up from Class AAA Colorado Springs to replace Chase Anderson, who'd fallen ill, against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
With his mother in attendance, Peralta put on a performance for the record books as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished the day with 13 strikeouts.
Peralta finished the season with a 6-4 record and 4.25 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts), then added three more scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Milwaukee put him in its starting rotation to open the 2019 season but inconsistency and command issues led to him bouncing back and forth between the rotation and bullpen. In 39 appearances (eight starts), Peralta was 7-3 but had a 5.29 ERA. He struck out 115 in 85 innings of work.
To combat those struggles, Peralta spent the offseason working on adding a slider to his arsenal and used it effectively while pitching in the Dominican Winter League, bolstering his confidence heading into the new season.
"He’s got things to still add," Counsell said. "There’s things to learn. There’s strength to add. More ways to get better for a player his age. That’s what he’s always shown. He’s performed in the big leagues at times; it’s kind of been flashes.
"But there’s been big enough stretches where he’s performed really well, so I think we always get excited about those players and realize there’s more to come."