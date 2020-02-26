Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta agrees to 5-year, $15.5 million contract extension

PHOENIX — Freddy Peralta came to spring training hoping armed with a new tool that he hoped would solidify his spot with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 and beyond.

Less than 24 hours after a sharp start to his season, it looks like Peralta has done exactly that.

According to reports Wednesday, the Brewers and Peralta, 23, have reached agreement on a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension with two club options that would bring the total value of the contract to $30 million.

The extension would lock in Peralta's services through all three of his arbitration-eligible seasons and, if the Brewers exercise both their options, keep him with the team through the 2024 season.

The Brewers did not comment on the report and a spokesperson said there would be no confirmation Wednesday. But manager Craig Counsell said Peralta would be on the major league roster to start the season, though whether that will be as a starter or reliever is yet to be decided.